16 September 2025 Build 20006354 Edited 16 September 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The AI is a little smarter now
Your damage to trees and stones is now increased by 25%
Fixed the blueprints error
Fixed several issues with UI bugs due to windowed mode
Fixed a glitch that allowed for speed attacking
+ Several other minor bugs

