Bugfix about save loss
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone, today I'm making an announcement about a bug fix rather than an update. I learned that your save file was deleted due to the last update, and I'm deeply sorry about this. Please understand that this is an early access game. I hope this issue has been resolved with this update. Thank you for your patience and understanding...
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update