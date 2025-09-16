- Fixed a bug that could cause the utility "Spark Fuse" to create conflicts with other bullet-type attacks from both the player and enemies
Hotfix 0.20.01
Update notes via Steam Community
Just one quick bug fix for now, and then back to work on the next update:
