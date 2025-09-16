 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006258 Edited 16 September 2025 – 21:39:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Just one quick bug fix for now, and then back to work on the next update:

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the utility "Spark Fuse" to create conflicts with other bullet-type attacks from both the player and enemies

