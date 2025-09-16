 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006256 Edited 16 September 2025 – 22:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch 1.0.1 - Hotfix

Hello everyone!


Big thanks to everyone that started playing Synthetic Hopes.
This updates includes small fixes based on player experience and feedbacks.

What changed:

  • Fixed softlock in the last environment where light switches wouldn't reset after death and could lock you of picking up resources

  • Fixed softlock in the labyrinthic rotating set where you would get stuck in walls after respawning.

  • Slowed down rotating obstacles towards the end of the game to make it a bit easier

Changed files in this update

