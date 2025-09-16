Patch 1.0.1 - Hotfix
Hello everyone!
Big thanks to everyone that started playing Synthetic Hopes.
This updates includes small fixes based on player experience and feedbacks.
What changed:
Fixed softlock in the last environment where light switches wouldn't reset after death and could lock you of picking up resources
Fixed softlock in the labyrinthic rotating set where you would get stuck in walls after respawning.
Slowed down rotating obstacles towards the end of the game to make it a bit easier
Changed files in this update