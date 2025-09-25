 Skip to content
25 September 2025 Build 20006218 Edited 25 September 2025 – 10:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Coaches,

Patch 1.10.0.2 is now live on all platforms, no maintenance required!

This update focuses on a series of bug fixes and improvements, including a long-awaited correction to the replay system. Please see the full details below.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Leap and Jump over actions not being available in certain situations after using the Hypnotic Gaze trait

  • Fixed an issue in replay mode that could cause replays to be unreadable or not functioning correctly. 👉 We hope this fully resolves the problem, please let us know in the comments or via bug reports to confirm that replays are now working correctly for you!

  • Fixed an issue that caused Projectile Vomit icon to be displayed instead of the correct icon in certain situations

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when swapping a player to an empty row in the Team Manager menu

  • Fixed an issue that could make Bloodlust trait UI wrong feedbacks to appear when using On the Ball skill

  • Fixed an issue causing the icon of Bloodlust (+3) not being displayed on top of players during a match

  • Various vampire animations and models improvements and fixes

  • Minor localization fixes

  • Minor offline mode bugfixes and improvements

That’s it for today’s patch, thank you as always for your feedback and support. See you on the pitch, Coaches! 🏆

Changed files in this update

