Coaches,

Patch 1.10.0.2 is now live on all platforms, no maintenance required!

This update focuses on a series of bug fixes and improvements, including a long-awaited correction to the replay system. Please see the full details below.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Leap and Jump over actions not being available in certain situations after using the Hypnotic Gaze trait

Fixed an issue in replay mode that could cause replays to be unreadable or not functioning correctly. 👉 We hope this fully resolves the problem, please let us know in the comments or via bug reports to confirm that replays are now working correctly for you!

Fixed an issue that caused Projectile Vomit icon to be displayed instead of the correct icon in certain situations

Fixed a crash that could occur when swapping a player to an empty row in the Team Manager menu

Fixed an issue that could make Bloodlust trait UI wrong feedbacks to appear when using On the Ball skill

Fixed an issue causing the icon of Bloodlust (+3) not being displayed on top of players during a match

Various vampire animations and models improvements and fixes

Minor localization fixes

Minor offline mode bugfixes and improvements

That’s it for today’s patch, thank you as always for your feedback and support. See you on the pitch, Coaches! 🏆