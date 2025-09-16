Another update already? It's true!



This update addresses two additional softlocks. Or thanks goes out again to everyone for the quick reports!



General:

- Corrected a typo in the codex entry for Flying Laboratory.



Castle Road:

- Attempted to fix an issue where the background would disappear at specific positions.



Cursed Lands:

- Fixed an issue where the boss could potentially clip out of bounds.



Entropy:

- Various minor adjustments have been made to the final hourglass room to help players navigate it.



Tower of Darkness:

- Made some minor adjustments to this level to help players traverse it with a clearer sense of direction.

- Made some adjustments to one area near the end of the level to focus the platforming more towards careful thinking and less towards precise button presses.



Zero Seconds to Midnight:

- Fixed an issue where revisiting a save file after clearing the game would always take players to the intro cutscene of this mission under certain circumstances.