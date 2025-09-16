 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20006084 Edited 16 September 2025 – 21:13:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Another update already? It's true!

This update addresses two additional softlocks. Or thanks goes out again to everyone for the quick reports!

General:
- Corrected a typo in the codex entry for Flying Laboratory.

Castle Road:
- Attempted to fix an issue where the background would disappear at specific positions.

Cursed Lands:
- Fixed an issue where the boss could potentially clip out of bounds.

Entropy:
- Various minor adjustments have been made to the final hourglass room to help players navigate it.

Tower of Darkness:
- Made some minor adjustments to this level to help players traverse it with a clearer sense of direction.
- Made some adjustments to one area near the end of the level to focus the platforming more towards careful thinking and less towards precise button presses.

Zero Seconds to Midnight:
- Fixed an issue where revisiting a save file after clearing the game would always take players to the intro cutscene of this mission under certain circumstances.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3081841
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3081842
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link