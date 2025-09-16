Another update already? It's true!
This update addresses two additional softlocks. Or thanks goes out again to everyone for the quick reports!
General:
- Corrected a typo in the codex entry for Flying Laboratory.
Castle Road:
- Attempted to fix an issue where the background would disappear at specific positions.
Cursed Lands:
- Fixed an issue where the boss could potentially clip out of bounds.
Entropy:
- Various minor adjustments have been made to the final hourglass room to help players navigate it.
Tower of Darkness:
- Made some minor adjustments to this level to help players traverse it with a clearer sense of direction.
- Made some adjustments to one area near the end of the level to focus the platforming more towards careful thinking and less towards precise button presses.
Zero Seconds to Midnight:
- Fixed an issue where revisiting a save file after clearing the game would always take players to the intro cutscene of this mission under certain circumstances.
Version 1.0.8 is Live!
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3081841
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3081842
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update