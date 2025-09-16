This is a small patch containing some bug fixes.

bug fixes:

fixed various bugs with achievements

The Android and iOS version will receive this patch in the coming days once it has been reviewed by Apple/Google.

If you encounter any problems after updating please let us know via e-mail:

wizard@swinfjord-games.com

we hope you enjoy the new patch!