The Redline skin was previously accidentally marked as rare rather than epic. Future instances of Redline are epic and will drop with glowing lines.

Your wingsuit no longer uses a minimum chunk of fuel when you stop flying

Upgrades that refill ammo to other weapons (such as the Wrangler’s Ammo Continuity upgrade) no longer reset the gun’s ammo to its magazine size if its current magazine was already overflowed

The button to craft a random undiscovered upgrade is now correctly greyed out when you don’t have any craftable undiscovered upgrades

Fixed a missing description for the Plate Launcher’s Charge Recycling upgrade

Fixed some cases where barrel launch pads in the Satellite Salvage mission could land inside objects in Titan City

Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t scroll through the gear list in the crafting window

The Plate Launcher’s Fencing Construction upgrade no longer shows some damage numbers at the world origin

Fixed an issue where Gunship Cannon missiles could get stuck infinitely exploding on an enemy core without killing it