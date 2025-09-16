 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20006047
Update notes via Steam Community

Shocklance

  • The Redline skin was previously accidentally marked as rare rather than epic. Future instances of Redline are epic and will drop with glowing lines.

Glider

  • Your wingsuit no longer uses a minimum chunk of fuel when you stop flying

Fixes

  • Upgrades that refill ammo to other weapons (such as the Wrangler’s Ammo Continuity upgrade) no longer reset the gun’s ammo to its magazine size if its current magazine was already overflowed

  • The button to craft a random undiscovered upgrade is now correctly greyed out when you don’t have any craftable undiscovered upgrades

  • Fixed a missing description for the Plate Launcher’s Charge Recycling upgrade

  • Fixed some cases where barrel launch pads in the Satellite Salvage mission could land inside objects in Titan City

  • Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t scroll through the gear list in the crafting window

  • The Plate Launcher’s Fencing Construction upgrade no longer shows some damage numbers at the world origin

  • Fixed an issue where Gunship Cannon missiles could get stuck infinitely exploding on an enemy core without killing it

  • Projectiles can now be shot through Gussula stalks (so they can’t block the Prized Possession laser turret)

