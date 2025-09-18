 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Borderlands® 4 Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20006043 Edited 18 September 2025 – 04:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Campaign: Astra
A new progression system similar to the Battle Pass, called campaigns, has been added. The current campaign, Astra, consists of 5 levels, which are progressed in the same way as the battle pass. Each level has significant rewards, with the final level granting a new human skin called Astra.

The Astra campaign ends in 1 month, and it will not be possible to obtain Astra in the future. We consider the Astra campaign a good reward in appreciation of those who play during the current beta.

Movement

  • Increased the max speed that can be reached with bunny hops

  • Increased the speed that is added during air strafes

  • Now when you stop moving, the character brakes more smoothly

Bots

  • Slight improvements were made to the bot's artificial intelligence, especially related to jumping. We have planned more in-depth improvements for future updates.

General

  • Fixed a bug that prevented granting AP upon killing or infecting.

  • The character will no longer lose their equipped weapon upon resetting.

  • Disabled the armor extra item in Extermination / Killer / Plague / Synapsis modes.

  • Removed bots in Annihilation / Infection / Multiple Infection modes.

  • Increased the damage mitigation of zombie protections (includes First Zombie).

  • Increased the maximum sensitivity in the settings from 10 to 25.

Plague Mode

  • Assigned a specific survivor class for the mode.

  • Increased the Survivor's damage and health.

  • Decreased the Killer's damage when attacking the Survivor.

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link