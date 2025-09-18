Campaign: Astra

A new progression system similar to the Battle Pass, called campaigns, has been added. The current campaign, Astra, consists of 5 levels, which are progressed in the same way as the battle pass. Each level has significant rewards, with the final level granting a new human skin called Astra.

The Astra campaign ends in 1 month, and it will not be possible to obtain Astra in the future. We consider the Astra campaign a good reward in appreciation of those who play during the current beta.



Movement

Increased the max speed that can be reached with bunny hops

Increased the speed that is added during air strafes

Now when you stop moving, the character brakes more smoothly

Bots

Slight improvements were made to the bot's artificial intelligence, especially related to jumping. We have planned more in-depth improvements for future updates.

General

Fixed a bug that prevented granting AP upon killing or infecting.

The character will no longer lose their equipped weapon upon resetting.

Disabled the armor extra item in Extermination / Killer / Plague / Synapsis modes.

Removed bots in Annihilation / Infection / Multiple Infection modes.

Increased the damage mitigation of zombie protections (includes First Zombie).

Increased the maximum sensitivity in the settings from 10 to 25.

Plague Mode