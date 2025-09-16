Hey everyone! 👋 We’ve got one last batch of improvements and fixes for you before the big release of Holiday Motel Simulator 🚀



Update Notes

🌊 Beach waves sound – softened and less tiring during longer play sessions.

💻 Lobby computer sound – no more “groaning” noises.

📦 Electric box collisions – invisible blocking zones removed.

🚿 Pressure washer – smoother operation and more accurate hit detection.

🛒 Shelf stocking – just hold LMB and items will snap into place automatically.

🛠️ Room renovation – optimized number of interactive elements (especially those pesky ceilings).

📦 Material balance – all materials now have more uses, both purchased and carried.

🎯 HUD – fixed rare issues (e.g. accepted missions not showing).

💡 Lighting tweaks – subtle improvements for better atmosphere.

⚡ Optimization pass – more stability and performance improvements.

🐣 Easter eggs – we’ve added another batch of secrets… happy hunting!



⚠️ Important Note for Creators

Due to significant changes in the game map, we strongly recommend that anyone who received an early copy of the game does not update now – doing so will crash existing save files.

If you’re starting fresh (or jumping in at release), everything will work smoothly with the latest update.



Thank you once again for your support! ❤️

See you during our grand opening! 👀