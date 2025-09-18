Hey Loners,

Update #15 puts audio up front. Footsteps, landings, and Curios now speak clearly in the mix, so you read the battlefield with your ears, not just your eyes. Making every step, jump, and fight feel alive.

Hear the Difference

New Footsteps & Landing SFX: movement now has real weight.

Fresh Tutorial OST: brand-new track for your learning run.

Curios Audio Pass: polished, distinct sounds that cut through the chaos.



See the Upgrade

Falling Leaves VFX: atmosphere without clutter.



Evolutions & Taka-chan Long Descriptions: no more guessing, everything spelled out.







Keyboard Icon Revamp: clean, readable, and modern.



Play the Change

Slippery Surfaces on branches, fences, and outdoor trims; safe-spot surfing is gone.

Failed Events now vanish from the UI; cleaner runs, clearer focus.



Fixes

Endgame screen exporter is working again.

Revenge buff icon restored.

Eolic tower collision added at Loners Camp.

Cursed Curios descriptions split into proper lines.

The objective is being skipped on Diamantina and going straight to the boss fight.



Known Issues

Some long descriptions may still misbehave in certain languages.

Taka-chan's background may be displayed incorrectly during its animation.

🎧 Audio Team Commentary

Hey Loners,



We have been hard at work making Atomic Picnic feel more alive than ever:

A fresh tutorial soundtrack, blending Brazilian regional rhythms with the game’s unique identity.

New footsteps and landing SFXs that make you feel even more immersed in our maps.

Revamped Curios with redesigned sounds, offering clearer feedback and a constantly fine-tuned mix for a more balanced experience.

Thanks for playing, sharing, and sticking with us while we tune every detail. Put on your headphones, dive back in, and enjoy the new vibe. Please send us your feedback so we can make each picnic even better.

Eduardo Zolhof & Matheus Herrmann 🎧

This patch makes the Zone more immersive and combat sharper than ever. The soundscape is richer, the UI is cleaner, and the cheese is gone. It’s the perfect time to squad up and push new builds.

Update your build and dive back into the Zone today.

See you in the Zone,

The Atomic Picnic Team