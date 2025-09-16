Today's patch is another small bug fix follow up to the Lost Arsenal update. It also includes a few balance changes. Thank you to everyone who has reported issues.

Here is the full list of changes:

Fixed an undo issue affecting certain spells recast by Echo Vault. Fixed Echo Vault previewing a Boss deathblow incorrectly disabling further hand card interaction. Fixed Echo Vault incorrectly applying Freezestone bonus on recast spells. Prevented Manifold Mirror artifact from incorrectly duping 'Siren's Song' room card to all floors. Fixed Smelted Treasure spell with upgrades incorrectly requiring more than 50 gold. Fixed Jackstrips dealing 2 damage instead of 3 damage when descending units. Fixed bug where units in Stasis would not have their Rally effects triggered when a Troop unit is spawned. Fixed bug where Mageblade would not incorporate the magic power of units in Stasis. Ekka Celestial Spellweaver stats increased from 15/8, 25/8, 35/8 >>> 25/12, 30/12, 35/12. Stasis Crystal ability 'Emerge' initial cooldown reduced from 3 >>> 1. Weapons Cache Ember cost increased from 1 >>> 2.

Spoiler changes: