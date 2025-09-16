UPDATE 0.14.0



NEW LOBBY DESIGN The lobby area has been reworked with a new design and better guidance for new players, to start their first session with the help of wall panels !

The back area has been opened into a corridor to welcome future additions.







CHARACTER CUSTOMIZATION REVAMP

Express yourself with the new character customization system !





MATERIALS

Additionally to the suit and head model, you can now choose various materials to use wherever you want ! Pastel colors on Tiphanie ? Dark colors on Theodore ? Or even a mix of both !

Mix and match materials to create your unique style !





All the content of the Contrast DLC has been converted into materials, to be usable on any model !

The A/B/C/D variants of the Default and Tiphanie suits have also been removed, since all of them are achievable with the new materials system !



For now, options are only combinations of the pre-existing stuff because the system is brand new, but you can expect more materials to be released in the future !



EYES AND HAIR COLOR

You can now change your eyes and hair color, separately from the player color !





The pink hair previously exclusive to Tiphanie with the pink color equipped is now part of the already existing Contrast DLC, alongside 13 new hair colors and 9 eyes colors !



NEW SESSION SETTING

Players spawn location : Choose between a grouped spawn around the central tree (current and default) or a sparse spawn across the map !



GAMEPLAY

The player’s slowing effect when stepping over small obstacles and landing from a fall is now more impactful.



EGG CHARMS CHANGES All egg charms have been combined into a single charm, using the player color (which includes 5 new colors), and moved to the Holidays DLC.

This was always intended to be the case, but would have been weird in the context of release with that pack being “Winter” at the time, so we made them temporarily free instead of waiting for the next year. You can expect all future seasonal content like this, to be added in that same DLC.



OTHER

Optimized several meshes and materials across the map.

Readjusted glass material and reflections across the map.



BUG FIXES

Fixed Kickstarter skin being available at tier 4 instead of 3. We apologize for that !

Added back missing lamps and lanterns in the center area, including the collisions.