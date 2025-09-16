The Oneiric Card Set

The 7th aspect of the Pale Gods - The Dream horde made real.

The new set is available and incorporated into the main game.

This set tries to offer alternative deckbuilding avenues for existing archetypes, bending the rules of the game further.

Note: This set offers great opportunities for broken builds, have fun!

Shiver

Shiver is a new keyword, forcing the player to discard the top X cards from their draw pile. For any card that can not be discarded, the player suffers stagger.

All related discard synergies work with shiver, including cards that activate when discarded.

New cards

37 new Oneiric cards

12 new cards, 2 per existing card set

1 new divine card

2 new special, battle only cards

Note: The existing sets each got a new uncommon and rare, enabling new interesting interactions.

New Monstrosities:

4 new enemies for the Oneiric set — countering exile and discard, while they shiver your deck away

2 new bosses: 1 for Act 1, and 1 for Act 2

Player Characters

2 new player characters have been added:

Slayer , trade life for stamina, hit to regain life

Alyse, vessel of the dream horde

Events

Some event options have been adjusted, mostly to make them more viable.

Card changes

Stillness: Armor scales with arcane.

Seer Stone: destory a Monolith within range 2: Draw 2 Cards. Exile for a turn.

Cataclysmic Punch: Base damage is 20 (0). Strength multiplier 10 (12). No self stagger.

Waking the Fallen: Range increased to 2.

Obsidian Teeth: Collision gain 2 (1).

Doom Presence: Base damage is 8 (0).

Gorge: Nomnom Monolith: Gain 1 Stamina. Exile for a turn. (just simpler to utilize)

Overpower: No longer draw 1 card. Costs 0. (A cheap collision tool)

Hail Barrage: second collision reduced to 2 (3). (It was a bit too much for 0 cost)

Assimilate: Base damage is 10 (5) (chomp those monsters)

Embers in the Dark: Now can only trigger up to 5 times per round. (A certain new Eye ritual makes this a bomb)

Balance

I have a feeling this new set is a bit overtuned, but it is rather fun, so currently i lean on letting it run wild for a bit. I will only nerf something completely simple but overpowered. If you have any feedback, don't hesitate to reach me, on Steam or Discord.