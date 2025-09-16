 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20005566 Edited 16 September 2025 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

- Reduced amount of credits earned via infinite mode by half.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug that stopped you from completing the tutorial.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3332011
  • Loading history…
