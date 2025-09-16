This build has the following changes:

Fix cable for desk lamp in the activity room.

Fix another wall culling issue in the activity room.

Fixed incorrectly placed hint bubble in room 2C.

Changed the order of hints in room 2C.

I am currently investigating a potential issue with [completely black screens on new games with AMD hardware. If you have AMD hardware, it would be useful for me if you contacted me with information about whether or not the game works and the CPU, GPU, and graphics card driver version you use.



If you have any problems with this build, please report the issue on the forum. In the meantime, you can roll back to a previous build using the beta branches feature while waiting for a fix.

