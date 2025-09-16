Added new pricing tool that allows you to quickly price art,
Added new view-only option to wall spaces, if you want to decorate with art,
Fixed performance drops on lower-end GPUs when rendering multiple paintings at once,
Fixed bug causing textures to load at higher quality than intended on low graphics settings,
Fixed issue where shadows rendered incorrectly on integrated graphics cards,
Fixed stuttering that occurred when switching between day and night lighting on some systems
0.4.5 - Update (New pricing tool & view-only wallspaces)
