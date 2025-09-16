 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20005541 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:39:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added new pricing tool that allows you to quickly price art,

  • Added new view-only option to wall spaces, if you want to decorate with art,

  • Fixed performance drops on lower-end GPUs when rendering multiple paintings at once,

  • Fixed bug causing textures to load at higher quality than intended on low graphics settings,

  • Fixed issue where shadows rendered incorrectly on integrated graphics cards,

  • Fixed stuttering that occurred when switching between day and night lighting on some systems

