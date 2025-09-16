We fixed bunch of issues for the full game and demo.

Added

New skin for Flakwagon - Trukk (WAAAGH!)

Added screen keyboard support on Steam Deck for license plate and skin name text inputs.

Fixed

Parts with higher grades should drop more often now.

Fixed anomalies sometimes not dropping any loot.

Steiger Skirmishes loot increased and some tweaks to boss fights loot.

License plate text input fix.

Skin name text input fix.

Skin editor layer properties inputs fix.

Fix for Bizon side panel not registering stickers correctly.

Cargo module renamed to Cargo Rack (eng only).

Known issues (related to recent update)

Sometimes escape key needs to be pressed to register a gamepad at the start of the game.

Gamepad controls missing in skin editor.

Screen keyboard controls can be wonky.

Thank you for all your support, feedback and bug reports! <3

FUMES team