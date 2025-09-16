 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20005470 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:39:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We fixed bunch of issues for the full game and demo.

Added

  • New skin for Flakwagon - Trukk (WAAAGH!)

  • Added screen keyboard support on Steam Deck for license plate and skin name text inputs.

Fixed

  • Parts with higher grades should drop more often now.

  • Fixed anomalies sometimes not dropping any loot.

  • Steiger Skirmishes loot increased and some tweaks to boss fights loot.

  • License plate text input fix.

  • Skin name text input fix.

  • Skin editor layer properties inputs fix.

  • Fix for Bizon side panel not registering stickers correctly.

  • Cargo module renamed to Cargo Rack (eng only).

Known issues (related to recent update)

  • Sometimes escape key needs to be pressed to register a gamepad at the start of the game.

  • Gamepad controls missing in skin editor.

  • Screen keyboard controls can be wonky.

Thank you for all your support, feedback and bug reports! <3

FUMES team

