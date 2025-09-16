The adventure of Axel and Bowie continues with several improvements and fixes that refine the gameplay experience.



Main Changes:



The squirrel enemy can no longer defeat the player after being frozen.



Bowie’s cloud in the fifth world no longer makes you fall into the void unexpectedly.



When moving the camera upward, it now descends faster to make exploration easier.



The map screen can now be skipped by pressing the action button.



The main menu has been redesigned with a new look.



Fixed the issue that prevented breaking the piñata in the frog boss fight.



Enjoy these improvements in your journey through Axe & Bow Land.