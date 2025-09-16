Knights and mercs, we've got Update #33 hitting the streets of New Boston today. With this update, we've added the option to start your Knight multi-classed into Wireghost, added 4 new cosmetic options, increased the pace of Contact Limit Breaks, and continued to make small but important adjustments and fixes to the Wireghost class and its set of unique Talents.

If you are enjoying the pace of improvement around here and want to help our small studio keep going, please take a moment to leave a review!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

Starting Knight + Wireghost

Ok, ok ... OK! We heard you ːsteamhappyː Knight start as Wireghost! The F10 mountain was large, we have finished the work per your many requests!

You now have the option to start your Knight as a Wireghost as well as a Hacker, giving you the full suit of cybernetic options. The install of a Cortex Wetgate implant grants you the Wireghost class as your second class. You can later choose to remove this cybernetic implant if you want and revert to a pure Knight or multi-class into another option.

4 New Cosmetic Options

With Update #33, we've added 2 new hair options, a new set of round glasses and a new sleek rebreather face mask. The new hairs help round out some of the longer hair options to give your many characters more options. The glasses are classic big rounders with thick rims and the new sleek rebreather mask has a medical style to it that can fit extremely well with some other comsetics or looks.

We are always working on expanding the overall set of cosmetics and different types of options you can deploy. There will be a few more drops in this vein over the next few updates.

Improved Messages, Class Nodes and Typo Fixes

For the Wireghost, we've made some good improvements with Update #33. We've fixed the hard disconnect message that gets shot out when you are kicked off a matrix host from Skipjack Connection Burn. It used to blame an IC, the IC started rioting, we folded. Now you know!

Second, we've improved the messages around Phantom Slide to try to make the conditions for where you can and cannot slide more obvious.

Finally, we've fixed 2 nodes on the left-side of the tree ("Havoc") that only had an Attribute bonus of Will or Tech. Now they have the small bonuses you'd expect to find there.

v2.2.13 - #33: Starting Wireghost - 9/16/2025

- Added New Game option to start your Knight with Cortex Wetgate and a Wireghost class instead of Hacker

- Further increased pacing of Contact Limit Breaks as the number of Contacts are waiting for their chance

- Improved Dumpshock pop up for Wireghost when kicked off by your own Connection Burn

- Fixed 2 Attribute only upgrade nodes in the Havoc part of the Wireghost class tree

- Added new 2 cosmetic hair options: big pulled back bun and long straight pony tail

- Added new cosmetic accessory option: sleek rebreather

- Added new cosmetic accessory option: round glasses

- Fixed some clipping in accessories, especially around eyebrows, glasses, knit beannie

- Fixed but with Prague Connection Cyberdecks Power Play where first stage of second mission might end instantly

- Fixed odd rarities for Weapon Mods for Blades - they were all set to Common

- Fixed issue with Talent recharge rate sliding off edge of UI when font scaling was increased past 10%

- Improved description of some Wireghost Talents (Loot Manifest, error message for Phantom Slide)