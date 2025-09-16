Good morning Wardens!





Today's update is being put up a bit earlier since it addresses a critical progression bug. Thank you for your reports!





General:

- Fixed a couple of name typos in the credits.

- Added a missing codex entry for Rose Knights.





Enemies:

- Fixed a minor visual issue with the Stasis outline for Weavers.





Vs. RBC-4:

- The pink wave attack has been adjusted so that its hitbox is both more forgiving and more accurate to the shape of its visuals.

- At the end of the first phase, a trail of notes will spawn to help clarify that the player is supposed to move to the right.





Solitude:

- Fixed a major issue in which exiting this mission to the title screen before clearing it for the first time, then rebooting the game, would skip every mission after it up to Dark Nest and make them impossible to revisit.





Tower of Darkness

- Addressed a major issue with the hourglass switches where they failed to work consistently at framerates below 60fps and erroneously forced Kronii to their position at framerates above 120fps.





Steel on Steel:

- Lowered one of the launch pads in the first grind rail section so that it is easier to see.

- It should now be impossible for Fragments of Despair to spawn in difficult-to-reach places during the fight.