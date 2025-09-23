Finally,



The most highly requested feature since launch is here. Chess in the Airport. CONTROL REBINDING!! To go alongside this, we added some new features to tide you all over until our next major biome release.

Since it's PEAK WEEK on Twitch, we thought we'd focus on some low scope ways to enhance the roleplay experience and kill some time in the airport while you're waiting on your friends to boot up and have 1000 people in chat to entertain.



We also added another badge to go after, so hopefully you guys will be a little less disappointed when its an Alpine day...



REBINDABLE CONTROLS

Sorry for the delay on this but it's finally here! You can now remap your controls on Keyboard & Mouse or Gamepad.

It's not a perfect feature as we probably missed some rarer inputs, so let us know if you've got one and we'll try to look into it.



Keep in mind you can only do this from the Pause Menu at the Airport or on the Island, not at the Main Menu.

DILLY DALLYING

There are some new exciting ways to waste time in the Airport!

BASKETBALL

This was on our knowyourmeme page...



Basketball is in the Airport. We even made it dribble! Not sure what a real half-court game looks like here, but you can definitely play H-O-R-S-E and Knock-Out. Get creative!



CHESS

Basketball isn't your thing? Do you work out at the library? There's a big ol' chess board now too. Pieces will automatically lock in place after placing them down so don't worry about a stray basketball ruining your 200 IQ setup.



Admittedly, this is the laziest implementation of Chess imaginable. There's no chess engine to tell you if you've blundered. There's nothing stopping you from doing illegal moves they're literally just physics objects. It's like real life ok.



PHOTOBOOTH

Take cute pictures with all your friends! The game will automatically take a screenshot and save it to your Steam Screenshots folder. There's even some "prop" versions of your favorite items that don't work, but you can pose with them!

ASK BING BONG

That's right, there's dillydallying past the airport too. Not sure if you can make that jump? Just ask Bing Bong! He's now equipped with a voice box that will give you a yes-or-no answer when you squeeze him. Another reason to take him to the PEAK.

Speaking of Bing Bong...



WHAT IF BING BONG WAS REAL... OH WAIT WHAT IF SCOUTS WERE REAL...



It's almost time to hold Bing Bong in your very own hands! Maybe even a fellow scout if you're still lacking in friends to take to the PEAK. Stay tuned for updates in the next few days, but for now look at the mysterious teaser image for anticipation...

PEAK WEEK ON TWITCH

Ok Content Creators and Clip Farmers - IT'S PEAK WEEK! For the next week on Twitch, Any streamer who uses Stream Together to play PEAK and any of their viewers who watch between 12 AM PT September 23rd and 11:59 PM PT September 30th will receive an exclusive PEAK Twitch emote. So grab some fellow scouts and start climbing!

Ok we're done yapping - Here's the patch notes:



PATCH NOTES



OPTIONS

The "Controls" page is now "Rebind Controls" and you can rebind your controls there.



FEATURES

Added Chess to the Airport.

Added Basketball to the Airport.

Added a Photobooth to the Airport.

Added a new badge.

Added Ask Bing Bong feature.

Added two new costumes for completing the new badge.

BALANCE

The Tomb maze is now less likely to be blocked off.

FIXES