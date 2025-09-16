 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20005215 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Heroes. We're back already with something new :D

Presenting 4 new awesome masks you can now collect from The Box, created by community member and artist Reebalt.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2504091
