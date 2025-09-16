- Fixed a bug that prevented customers from buying fishing-related items.
- Fixed the "Fix Fishing Trap" UI, which incorrectly said you were about to fix a Storage Rack instead of a Fishing Trap.
- Fixed the Raw Fish Hanger having only 8 slots instead of 10.
Quick Fix v0.1.3a
