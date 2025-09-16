 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20005175 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug that prevented customers from buying fishing-related items.
  • Fixed the "Fix Fishing Trap" UI, which incorrectly said you were about to fix a Storage Rack instead of a Fishing Trap.
  • Fixed the Raw Fish Hanger having only 8 slots instead of 10.

