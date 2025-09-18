Check me-owt! Put your nine lives to use fighting monsters in the Rift with Monstercat… and… crabs?

Anyways, get ready to dig your claws into the Monstercat Music Pack, a curated selection of songs from a global EDM powerhouse, expanding the vibe and soundscape of Rift of the NecroDancer! Check out the trailer below.

The Monstercat Music Pack brings 5 new songs to the Rift:

You can get the songs individually, or buy the whole music pack for 25% off!

Read the full patch notes below!

Rift of the NecroDancer v1.8.0 is now available!

🆕 New Content and Features

Added Monstercat DLC, including 5 new tracks: "Crab Rave" (125 BPM) "Final Boss" (130 BPM) "New Game" (128 BPM) "PLAY" (128 BPM) "Waiting For You (feat. Joanna Jones)" (122 BPM)



🔁 Changes

Changed "Quick Restart" hotkey to work in the Pause menu, Game Over screen and Results screen

Changed all in-game menus to move the selection cursor automatically when holding the 'Up' or 'Down' buttons

'Up'/'Down' must be held for a minimum duration before auto-scroll begins

The same auto-scroll delay also applies to all Track Select menus, resulting in a slightly longer initial delay but a much faster continued scroll rate

Changed practice mode to allow taking damage

Missing a monster in practice mode will decrease the HP counter as if the track was played normally

Reaching zero HP in practice mode does not trigger a game over

HP can be decreased past zero, indicating how close the run would have come to clearing the song in normal play

Changed MISSed notes to show Early/Late indicators

Requires the E/L indicator option to be enabled in the accessibility settings

Enabling this setting also causes MISSed notes to be indicated in Practice Mode

Reverted Vibe Chain changes from Beta v1.7.1 based on feedback from the beta build

Food items must once again be hit in order to complete the Vibe Chain

Wyrms must once again be fully held in order to complete the Vibe Chain

If you've been playing on the stable branch, you shouldn't notice any difference

⚒️ Bugfixes