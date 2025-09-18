Check me-owt! Put your nine lives to use fighting monsters in the Rift with Monstercat… and… crabs?
Anyways, get ready to dig your claws into the Monstercat Music Pack, a curated selection of songs from a global EDM powerhouse, expanding the vibe and soundscape of Rift of the NecroDancer! Check out the trailer below.
The Monstercat Music Pack brings 5 new songs to the Rift:
Final Boss by Nitro Fun
New Game by Nitro Fun
Crab Rave by Noisestorm
Waiting For You feat. Joanna Jones by Unlike Pluto
PLAY by Tokyo Machine
You can get the songs individually, or buy the whole music pack for 25% off!
Read the full patch notes below!
Rift of the NecroDancer v1.8.0 is now available!
🆕 New Content and Features
Added Monstercat DLC, including 5 new tracks:
"Crab Rave" (125 BPM)
"Final Boss" (130 BPM)
"New Game" (128 BPM)
"PLAY" (128 BPM)
"Waiting For You (feat. Joanna Jones)" (122 BPM)
🔁 Changes
Changed "Quick Restart" hotkey to work in the Pause menu, Game Over screen and Results screen
Changed all in-game menus to move the selection cursor automatically when holding the 'Up' or 'Down' buttons
'Up'/'Down' must be held for a minimum duration before auto-scroll begins
The same auto-scroll delay also applies to all Track Select menus, resulting in a slightly longer initial delay but a much faster continued scroll rate
Changed practice mode to allow taking damage
Missing a monster in practice mode will decrease the HP counter as if the track was played normally
Reaching zero HP in practice mode does not trigger a game over
HP can be decreased past zero, indicating how close the run would have come to clearing the song in normal play
Changed MISSed notes to show Early/Late indicators
Requires the E/L indicator option to be enabled in the accessibility settings
Enabling this setting also causes MISSed notes to be indicated in Practice Mode
Reverted Vibe Chain changes from Beta v1.7.1 based on feedback from the beta build
Food items must once again be hit in order to complete the Vibe Chain
Wyrms must once again be fully held in order to complete the Vibe Chain
If you've been playing on the stable branch, you shouldn't notice any difference
⚒️ Bugfixes
Fixed traps not appearing if the practice mode range was set to just after they were meant to appear
Fixed some traps not appearing in Challenge Mode, causing Twombtorial's Challenge stage to play out differently
Fixed Electric Avenue being rewarded when using Golden Lute modifier
Fixed Track Select menu not sorting by BPM correctly after changing difficulty
Fixed menu navigation bar not immediately updating to reflect changed key bindings
Fixed some menus not being re-enterable immediately after navigating to the previous menu
Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting the hard boss battle tutorial
Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting from the game over screen of a boss battle
Fixed high score banner failing to appear if a higher score was achieved offline
Fixed positive voiceover response playing when getting a game over in Challenge Mode
Fixed a beatmap error in the final boss battle
Fixed a softlock that occurred when entering and exiting the calibration test from inside the bestiary
Fixed Vibe Power duration not scaling with playback speed in practice mode
Fixed feedback form overlapping dialogue in story mode gameplay
Fixed controls menu scrolling to the top after changing a key binding
Fixed minigames not always displaying the Early/Late indicators
Fixed practice mode parameters not returning to default when disabling and re-enabling practice mode
Fixed visual effects for the final hits in a Rhythm Rift not playing correctly in various cases
Fixed a softlock that could occur during the first boss battle transition if the game was paused at the wrong time
Fixed Remix Mode not following the original rhythm for some tracks that make heavy use of Portals and Bounce Traps
