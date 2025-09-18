 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20005172 Edited 18 September 2025 – 20:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Check me-owt! Put your nine lives to use fighting monsters in the Rift with Monstercat… and… crabs?

Anyways, get ready to dig your claws into the Monstercat Music Pack, a curated selection of songs from a global EDM powerhouse, expanding the vibe and soundscape of Rift of the NecroDancer! Check out the trailer below.

The Monstercat Music Pack brings 5 new songs to the Rift:

You can get the songs individually, or buy the whole music pack for 25% off!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/58553/Rift_of_the_NecroDancer_Monstercat_Music_Pack/

Read the full patch notes below!

Rift of the NecroDancer v1.8.0 is now available!

🆕 New Content and Features

  • Added Monstercat DLC, including 5 new tracks:

    • "Crab Rave" (125 BPM)

    • "Final Boss" (130 BPM)

    • "New Game" (128 BPM)

    • "PLAY" (128 BPM)

    • "Waiting For You (feat. Joanna Jones)" (122 BPM)

🔁 Changes

  • Changed "Quick Restart" hotkey to work in the Pause menu, Game Over screen and Results screen

  • Changed all in-game menus to move the selection cursor automatically when holding the 'Up' or 'Down' buttons

  • 'Up'/'Down' must be held for a minimum duration before auto-scroll begins

  • The same auto-scroll delay also applies to all Track Select menus, resulting in a slightly longer initial delay but a much faster continued scroll rate

  • Changed practice mode to allow taking damage

  • Missing a monster in practice mode will decrease the HP counter as if the track was played normally

  • Reaching zero HP in practice mode does not trigger a game over

  • HP can be decreased past zero, indicating how close the run would have come to clearing the song in normal play

  • Changed MISSed notes to show Early/Late indicators

  • Requires the E/L indicator option to be enabled in the accessibility settings

  • Enabling this setting also causes MISSed notes to be indicated in Practice Mode

  • Reverted Vibe Chain changes from Beta v1.7.1 based on feedback from the beta build

  • Food items must once again be hit in order to complete the Vibe Chain

  • Wyrms must once again be fully held in order to complete the Vibe Chain

  • If you've been playing on the stable branch, you shouldn't notice any difference

⚒️ Bugfixes

  • Fixed traps not appearing if the practice mode range was set to just after they were meant to appear

  • Fixed some traps not appearing in Challenge Mode, causing Twombtorial's Challenge stage to play out differently

  • Fixed Electric Avenue being rewarded when using Golden Lute modifier

  • Fixed Track Select menu not sorting by BPM correctly after changing difficulty

  • Fixed menu navigation bar not immediately updating to reflect changed key bindings

  • Fixed some menus not being re-enterable immediately after navigating to the previous menu

  • Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting the hard boss battle tutorial

  • Fixed the story mode menu position resetting when quitting from the game over screen of a boss battle

  • Fixed high score banner failing to appear if a higher score was achieved offline

  • Fixed positive voiceover response playing when getting a game over in Challenge Mode

  • Fixed a beatmap error in the final boss battle

  • Fixed a softlock that occurred when entering and exiting the calibration test from inside the bestiary

  • Fixed Vibe Power duration not scaling with playback speed in practice mode

  • Fixed feedback form overlapping dialogue in story mode gameplay

  • Fixed controls menu scrolling to the top after changing a key binding

  • Fixed minigames not always displaying the Early/Late indicators

  • Fixed practice mode parameters not returning to default when disabling and re-enabling practice mode

  • Fixed visual effects for the final hits in a Rhythm Rift not playing correctly in various cases

  • Fixed a softlock that could occur during the first boss battle transition if the game was paused at the wrong time

  • Fixed Remix Mode not following the original rhythm for some tracks that make heavy use of Portals and Bounce Traps

