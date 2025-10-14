 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 October 2025 Build 20005115 Edited 14 October 2025 – 15:59:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Ninjas!

As you must already know, NINJA GAIDEN 4’s release is right around the corner! And what better way to prepare than by stepping into the shoes of its new protagonist?

As part of today’s free update, Kenji gets a brand-new Yakumo skin that will be automatically unlocked!

Unleash your inner Yakumo, and get ready to slash some demons! 

Get NINJA GAIDEN: Ragebound now and enjoy 15% OFF on the game!

Pre-Order NINJA GAIDEN 4 now!

To defeat demons, you must stay one step ahead. Follow us on social media and never miss a strike:

X - Twitter :

And join us on Bluesky, Facebook, Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Discord!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2542121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link