9/16/2025



10.2 Starving Mansion



New Features:

Starving Mansion can now be entered.

(there's currently no quest)

Alternate Ogre scene in Nothern Mines.

(requires 8 charisma)



Balancing:

Improved damage reduction of most Great

Shields by 5-10%.

Increased reflect of Magic Mirror from

33% to 50%.

Increased magic damage reduction of magic

mirror from 40% to 60%.

Increased magic for DnD Rulebook from 40%

to 60%. (also increased its stats)

Increased acid buff from Toxic Rulebook

from 100% to 200%.

Increased spirit of Faithful Wall from 40%

to 50%.

Increased defense of An Actual Door from

25% to 30%.

Increased dark and entropy damage of Door

of Lyadhkhor from 50% to 100%.

Increased magic for Giant Book from 25% to

50%.

Increased defense of Giant Tablet from 25%

to 40%. (now also gives 40% defense)

Increased defense of Giant Shield from 30%

to 60%.

Increased carbon and wind damage of Strip

of Ocean from 50% to 100%. (lowered weight

from 75 to 70)

Increased all stat increase of Giant Dragon

Shield from 25% to 30%.

Increased Giant's Sword from 150% to 200%.

Increased dex aspect of Great Shield's

Charge and Lightning Charge by 20%.

Decreased damage of perishable bombs by

10-25%. (luck scaling is 0-33%)

Decreased damage of infinite bombs by

10-40%. (luck scaling is 0-33%)

Increased realism shard and condensed

reality cost of infinite bombs by 25-100%.

Doubled realism shard cost to omega weapons

and armor. (condensed reality unchanged)

Improved Protective Mother from 40% to 50%.

increased tech aspect of magic rifles by

5-10%.

Increased Fire Priest from 25% to 30%.

Increased Cold Heart from 25% to 40%.

Increased Mage's Wife from 25% to 30%.

Increased Heavy Magic Rifle from 35% to

50%. (weight increased from 25 to 30)

Increased Arcane Shotgun from 60% to 80%.

+2 card reward bonus at 250 career score is

now +1.

+1 card reward bonus at career score 5000.

+1 card reward bonus at career score 10000.

Tier 4 card pillar now requires 250 instead

of 100. (recommended is now 500 instead of

250)

Card Freak now requires 500 instead of 250.

Doubled Abomination's stats.



Misc:

Fixed pathing issue in PoB 24.

Fixed Ghost Town buildings from being able to

add ghosts past their limit.



dev note: this update was supposed to be

chapter 8, but after working on it for a week,

decided Lazik City needs to be done first.