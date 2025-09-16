 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20005031
Update notes
9/16/2025

10.2 Starving Mansion

New Features:
Starving Mansion can now be entered.
(there's currently no quest)
Alternate Ogre scene in Nothern Mines.
(requires 8 charisma)

Balancing:
Improved damage reduction of most Great
Shields by 5-10%.
Increased reflect of Magic Mirror from
33% to 50%.
Increased magic damage reduction of magic
mirror from 40% to 60%.
Increased magic for DnD Rulebook from 40%
to 60%. (also increased its stats)
Increased acid buff from Toxic Rulebook
from 100% to 200%.
Increased spirit of Faithful Wall from 40%
to 50%.
Increased defense of An Actual Door from
25% to 30%.
Increased dark and entropy damage of Door
of Lyadhkhor from 50% to 100%.
Increased magic for Giant Book from 25% to
50%.
Increased defense of Giant Tablet from 25%
to 40%. (now also gives 40% defense)
Increased defense of Giant Shield from 30%
to 60%.
Increased carbon and wind damage of Strip
of Ocean from 50% to 100%. (lowered weight
from 75 to 70)
Increased all stat increase of Giant Dragon
Shield from 25% to 30%.
Increased Giant's Sword from 150% to 200%.
Increased dex aspect of Great Shield's
Charge and Lightning Charge by 20%.
Decreased damage of perishable bombs by
10-25%. (luck scaling is 0-33%)
Decreased damage of infinite bombs by
10-40%. (luck scaling is 0-33%)
Increased realism shard and condensed
reality cost of infinite bombs by 25-100%.
Doubled realism shard cost to omega weapons
and armor. (condensed reality unchanged)
Improved Protective Mother from 40% to 50%.
increased tech aspect of magic rifles by
5-10%.
Increased Fire Priest from 25% to 30%.
Increased Cold Heart from 25% to 40%.
Increased Mage's Wife from 25% to 30%.
Increased Heavy Magic Rifle from 35% to
50%. (weight increased from 25 to 30)
Increased Arcane Shotgun from 60% to 80%.
+2 card reward bonus at 250 career score is
now +1.
+1 card reward bonus at career score 5000.
+1 card reward bonus at career score 10000.
Tier 4 card pillar now requires 250 instead
of 100. (recommended is now 500 instead of
250)
Card Freak now requires 500 instead of 250.
Doubled Abomination's stats.

Misc:
Fixed pathing issue in PoB 24.
Fixed Ghost Town buildings from being able to
add ghosts past their limit.

dev note: this update was supposed to be
chapter 8, but after working on it for a week,
decided Lazik City needs to be done first.

Open link