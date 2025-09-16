This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The next set of new features for QUADRICEPS! The locations are now accessible, and there's 4 new gameplay modes. The gameplay modes all feature wildly new mechanics, very different to previous Death Road gameplay modes. Please help test them out!

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library Go to Properties Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

Latest Changes

4 new gameplay modes! INFECTION: Time is ticking until you all turn into zombies. Every zombie you kill increases the timer, but only once you leave the mission to rest! SEVERE WEATHER MODE: Less zombies, but now it's you versus the elements. New, dangerous weather patterns. And all this inclement weather makes everyone more hungry. RPG Mode: Classes and powerups, in my Death Road? TRIPLE the zombies. 4 Jerks SCEPTER Mode: Start with 4 people, all with strange new powers. ALSO TRIPLE the zombies.

New locations, now accessible: Beach Warehouse Bus Depot Prison

Console now accessible! Press ` or CTRL+9. Some handy commands: to_the_beach to_the_warehouse to_the_prison to_the_depot

Kensai nerfed from +30% melee speed to +15%

Various small nerfs to the new perks

Bow toned down a bit. We will likely add a more reliable piercing system for bow NEXT update, similar to the Rifle Rework, but not for QUADRICEPS.

New rare characters can now be found via random road recruit events

Fixes for punchbot bugs

Previous List of Changes for QUADRICEPS