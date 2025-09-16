 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20004977 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The next set of new features for QUADRICEPS! The locations are now accessible, and there's 4 new gameplay modes. The gameplay modes all feature wildly new mechanics, very different to previous Death Road gameplay modes. Please help test them out!

TO ACCESS THE TESTING BRANCH:

  1. Right Click "Death Road to Canada" in your Steam Library

  2. Go to Properties

  3. Click on the Betas tab on the left of the Properties window

  4. Click on the dropdown in the top right, and change the Beta Participation branch from "None" to "beta - TESTBRANCH"

Latest Changes

  • 4 new gameplay modes!

    • INFECTION: Time is ticking until you all turn into zombies. Every zombie you kill increases the timer, but only once you leave the mission to rest!

    • SEVERE WEATHER MODE: Less zombies, but now it's you versus the elements. New, dangerous weather patterns. And all this inclement weather makes everyone more hungry.

    • RPG Mode: Classes and powerups, in my Death Road? TRIPLE the zombies.

    • 4 Jerks SCEPTER Mode: Start with 4 people, all with strange new powers. ALSO TRIPLE the zombies.

  • New locations, now accessible:

    • Beach

    • Warehouse

    • Bus Depot

    • Prison

  • Console now accessible! Press ` or CTRL+9. Some handy commands:

    • to_the_beach

    • to_the_warehouse

    • to_the_prison

    • to_the_depot

  • Kensai nerfed from +30% melee speed to +15%

  • Various small nerfs to the new perks

  • Bow toned down a bit. We will likely add a more reliable piercing system for bow NEXT update, similar to the Rifle Rework, but not for QUADRICEPS.

  • New rare characters can now be found via random road recruit events

  • Fixes for punchbot bugs

Previous List of Changes for QUADRICEPS

  • Testing Region updated for QUADRICEPS

  • 3 new special characters, works in progress

    • Dr Hawke: Healer extraordinaire

    • Ember: Gas powered robot

    • Ringmaster: Has a whip, and a pet

  • New HATS

  • New vehicle with a special property (also not accessible yet)

  • New Weapons

    • 3 Round Burst rifle

    • Mamba

    • Autorevolver

    • Flechette Shotgun

    • Longbow

  • Slow Rifle Rework!

    • Rifles now have much more consistent ranges for zombie penetration

    • Affects Cowboy, Hunting, Sniper rifles, and Slug shotguns

    • QUICK CHART (penetration depends on shooting skill):

      • Cowboy: 1-3

      • Hunting: 2-6

      • Sniper: 2-5

      • Slug: 3-8

  • Bow Rework!

    • Cupid Bow arrows nerf 60 -> 50

    • Arrows move faster and have air trails during flight

    • Arrows may drop on the floor, so you can pick them up again

    • Arrows that don’t kill a target may embed in them, slowing them down

    • Specialist weapon for Bow+Arrows gives a Longbow

  • New Perks (now 30 Perks and 30 Traits total!)

    • CHAIRMASTER: Gives new powerful bonuses to throwing furniture

    • RANGER: 30% faster ranged weapons firing, 50% longer cooldown in melee

    • KENSAI: 30% faster melee weapons, 50% longer cooldown on all ranged

  • Loot table updates for Police Station and Military Depot, to support the new weapons

    • Also updated for nicercommon-gun, niceranged, and exoticweapons loot pools

  • PANCREAS weapons added to sellable lists

  • New car wrecks

  • Jukebox added to bars

  • Honcho fix

  • Punchbot fix

  • Endings for the Pancreas and Quadriceps characters

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20004977
Windows Death Road to Canada - Windows Depot 252613
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link