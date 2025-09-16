

Welcome to 0.4.0 The Burning Eye! Below is a set of comprehensive update notes. If you'd like to discuss these changes with the developers or other players, please visit us in Discord.

Inquisitor Danté has been added as a playable character (he automatically unlocks shortly after the start of the game)

Portimer becomes a merchant in the Hub, selling a random Relic, Potion, and Basic Item for crowns along with the Blacklight Lantern (a special relic)

Portimer is unlocked after the player completes his quest in the Goldmine

After acquiring the Duelist’s Bangle the player will meet Portimer in the Goldmine

The Swindler’s Coin is now found in the Rabbit Hole rather than being unlocked by default

In the Rabbit Hole is a Thorium to Crown currency converter and a Gambling Machine that can be played for crowns

The Rabbit Hole can be found in the Hub

Holesome will return these items to the player

Holesome now appears in the Antechamber if the player has lost any items to a hole

After the player has defeated Cruciferous for the first time, Selt has a 50% chance to appear in worm form



The Journal will now gild the background of items the player has completed a run with

The Journal now tracks the picked up and completed percentage rate of Relics, Arcana, Blessings, and Curses

The Journal now tracks items seen, picked up, and completed counts of Relics, Arcana, Blessings, and Curses

Overall performance and memory usage has been broadly improved and we will continue make similar improvements with every update

The Entity pooling system now preallocates more Entity instances to avoid FPS hitches when spawning items for the first time

Major performance improvements have been made to make room transitions smoother, especially on Steam Deck and lower end hardware

Formula for Disaster - Brewed a Potion at the Royal Testing Apparatus

Smelt You Later - Forged a Relic or Arcana at the Abandoned Foundry

Chest Pain - Survived Portimer's Planar Chest and Defeated the Mother of Mimics

Through Fire and Flames - Completed a run with Inquisitor Danté

Rainbow Kernels now has a new “Consumable” tag, causing it to be consumed no matter how you drink it (looking at you, Goblet of Grinn)

Bubbles and the Bubble status effect now scale their damage a lot less to avoid burst damage

Bubble traps no longer scale the damage of the projectile that pierced them (this was the major cause of spike damage in the Cruciferous boss fight)

Dewdrop now has diminishing return on its cost reduction

Witching Rod now distributes half the gained mana of the owner to an Ally (in addition to its old functionality)

Lowered the activation rates of all Popcorn relics

Dirk's Locket now works on Basic Items, Relics, and Arcana instead of all items

Nematic Drop is now categorized as a High Potion cost item for other costs

Increased the reagent cost of Nematic Drop from 50 to 60

Potions brewed at the Apparatus now donate for 1 reagent

All Potion is now Authentic

Lowered the drop rate of Rainbow Kernels, All Potion, and Ambrosia

Fixed Salamander’s Tail so that it continues to work after you pick up a fire stone

Fixed issues interacting with items that were frozen and then transmuted (for example, Thalassa Oriv)

Fixed an issue that would cause Altars with the Stone Offering upgrade to show all options the first time you looked in them, but then to show fewer options if you cancelled out and then looked again

Queen's Ticker now becomes exiled while running towards the rock so that other followers don't aggro it

Cruciferous and the Ancient can no longer be liquified

Sequence breaking into Rook and Bishop’s room no longer results in an NIS softlock (you can now legitimately unlock Queen using this method.)

Fixed a bug that didn't allow you to reroll activated items with Morphim potions

Fixed an issue with Aethernet Portal that would continue to increase potion reagent costs as you switch characters back and forth

Fixed a flag history bug that was not correctly advancing flag state if your history was maxed

Resurrection now purges to prevent ignite and poison deaths on the same frame that you resurrect

Bosses now have damage immunity during their NISes

Liquifier no longer works on Crowns, Thorium, Gold, or Iron

Arm Cannon now works with the Shatterpulse Core upgrade

Golden Powder, MEGA Bomb, and Supercooled Water now work with Arm Cannon

Fixed Blood Pact not working if you picked up a new bomb relic after receiving the curse

Fixed Capture Sphere not restoring stats correctly after loading a save file

Baggledag's chest is no longer Interactable

Fixed Mimics not dropping loot if you killed them before their “wake up” animation finished or if you killed them while frozen

Alchemy Vendors now allow you to donate potions if it would put your Reagents over the maximum

Fixed Charisma not applying discounts in the Pilfer Shop if it was over 99

Greasy Fingers no longer shows you losing a key if you have 0 keys. Note that this is just a graphical change.

Gold Tooth now triggers off of raw gold changes so it works at max gold

Lacubris now works in coop regardless of which order players use the Altar in

Fixed Queen's Ticker not blowing up when getting near the rock as well as causing repeating sounds

Fixed several issues with Direwolves being stuck in their ghostly form and unkillable

Oubliettes and the Secret Shop entrance are no longer destroyed when they're next to a secret wall that gets bombed

Fixed a couple cases where Cat Claws could get stuck “on” and would attack things randomly as you walked around

Fixed an issue that could cause damage to bypass your armor if multiple instances of damage were taken rapidly

Can no longer peep the Quiet Throne from behind causing the player to softlock in the NIS

The EFIGS font has been rebuilt to include several missing characters

Fixed a problematic Dungeon encounter

Charmed Mimics no longer appear as chests on the minimap

MEGA Bomb now spawns gold from destroyed rocks

Canary no longer attempts to pick up frozen gold

Fixed an issue where webbed mimics could fly off into space, soft locking the player

Empty chests no longer appear on the minimap as unopened if you have Empty Coffers

Fixed several issues of Mimics moving erratically or getting stuck in odd places and causing a soft lock

Improved tooltip positioning in the Journal so that tooltips are less likely to fall off the screen

Ignite and Poison are now paused during NISes

Black Rabbit can now safely dash through beams

It should now be easier to Dash and Roll to small platforms surrounded by holes

Tuned up visual position of Black Rabbit’s daggers so they better align with your mouse

Fixed an issue that would cause you to continue sliding forward if you started drinking a potion while moving and floating

Fixed an issue that would cause Grotesque’s state to be reversed if you fall into a hole while it’s active

Mortar now remains responsive if his attacks cannot find a valid target

Fixed an issue that would cause you to get stuck in your potion-drinking animation state if you drink a potion immediately after using an Altar

Fixed Ball Lightning triggering in safe rooms, such as when talking to Queen

Rogue Serum no longer shows in the UI as Annihilator Serum after you drink it

Fixed save slot play time appearing to reset when you’d played exactly 24 hours

Fixed an issue that allowed you to attack while spawning into a boss fight. This should hopefully help with softlocks related to killing bosses during their setup phase