Update 0.4.0 The Burning Eye is out now!
Welcome to 0.4.0 The Burning Eye! Below is a set of comprehensive update notes. If you'd like to discuss these changes with the developers or other players, please visit us in Discord.
New Content
Inquisitor Danté
Inquisitor Danté has been added as a playable character (he automatically unlocks shortly after the start of the game)
Inquisitor Danté’s unique upgrades have been added
Portimer
After acquiring the Duelist’s Bangle the player will meet Portimer in the Goldmine
Portimer is unlocked after the player completes his quest in the Goldmine
Portimer becomes a merchant in the Hub, selling a random Relic, Potion, and Basic Item for crowns along with the Blacklight Lantern (a special relic)
Rabbit Hole
The Rabbit Hole can be found in the Hub
In the Rabbit Hole is a Thorium to Crown currency converter and a Gambling Machine that can be played for crowns
The Swindler’s Coin is now found in the Rabbit Hole rather than being unlocked by default
Holesome
Holesome now appears in the Antechamber if the player has lost any items to a hole
Holesome will return these items to the player
Selt, Queen of Sand
After the player has defeated Cruciferous for the first time, Selt has a 50% chance to appear in worm form
Journal Updates
The Journal now tracks items seen, picked up, and completed counts of Relics, Arcana, Blessings, and Curses
The Journal now tracks the picked up and completed percentage rate of Relics, Arcana, Blessings, and Curses
The Journal will now gild the background of items the player has completed a run with
Performance Improvements
Major performance improvements have been made to make room transitions smoother, especially on Steam Deck and lower end hardware
The Entity pooling system now preallocates more Entity instances to avoid FPS hitches when spawning items for the first time
Overall performance and memory usage has been broadly improved and we will continue make similar improvements with every update
New Items
Relics
Inverter
Blacklight Lantern
Smoldering Coal
Arcana
Tempestaria
Healing Ward
Raincaller
Potions
Pale Kernels
Curses
Lightning Rod
Oil Spill
Darkness
Permafrost
New Achievements
Bootstrapped - Completed a run with the Peasant
Unshackled - Completed a run with Black Rabbit
Through Fire and Flames - Completed a run with Inquisitor Danté
Chest Pain - Survived Portimer's Planar Chest and Defeated the Mother of Mimics
Smelt You Later - Forged a Relic or Arcana at the Abandoned Foundry
Formula for Disaster - Brewed a Potion at the Royal Testing Apparatus
Lexiconnoisseur - Exchanged a Book at the Tomevault
A New Safety Record - Accomplished 3 Days without Incident
Synthesis - Discovered a Combo Item
A Place to Kick Back - Discovered the Rabbit Hole
Balance Changes
Lowered the drop rate of Rainbow Kernels, All Potion, and Ambrosia
All Potion is now Authentic
Golden Key requires more luck to spawn
Lowered Aethernet Portal reagent bonus from 50% to 25%
Potions brewed at the Apparatus now donate for 1 reagent
Increased the reagent cost of Nematic Drop from 50 to 60
Nematic Drop is now categorized as a High Potion cost item for other costs
Dirk's Locket now works on Basic Items, Relics, and Arcana instead of all items
Lowered the activation rates of all Popcorn relics
Popcorn no longer duplicates Elder Seeds
Witching Rod now distributes half the gained mana of the owner to an Ally (in addition to its old functionality)
Dewdrop now has diminishing return on its cost reduction
Bubble traps no longer scale the damage of the projectile that pierced them (this was the major cause of spike damage in the Cruciferous boss fight)
Bubbles and the Bubble status effect now scale their damage a lot less to avoid burst damage
Rainbow Kernels now has a new “Consumable” tag, causing it to be consumed no matter how you drink it (looking at you, Goblet of Grinn)
Bug Fixes
Fixed Salamander’s Tail so that it continues to work after you pick up a fire stone
Fixed issues interacting with items that were frozen and then transmuted (for example, Thalassa Oriv)
Fixed an issue that would cause Altars with the Stone Offering upgrade to show all options the first time you looked in them, but then to show fewer options if you cancelled out and then looked again
Queen's Ticker now becomes exiled while running towards the rock so that other followers don't aggro it
Cruciferous and the Ancient can no longer be liquified
Sequence breaking into Rook and Bishop’s room no longer results in an NIS softlock (you can now legitimately unlock Queen using this method.)
Fixed a bug that didn't allow you to reroll activated items with Morphim potions
Fixed an issue with Aethernet Portal that would continue to increase potion reagent costs as you switch characters back and forth
Fixed a flag history bug that was not correctly advancing flag state if your history was maxed
Resurrection now purges to prevent ignite and poison deaths on the same frame that you resurrect
Bosses now have damage immunity during their NISes
Liquifier no longer works on Crowns, Thorium, Gold, or Iron
Arm Cannon now works with the Shatterpulse Core upgrade
Golden Powder, MEGA Bomb, and Supercooled Water now work with Arm Cannon
Fixed Blood Pact not working if you picked up a new bomb relic after receiving the curse
Fixed Capture Sphere not restoring stats correctly after loading a save file
Baggledag's chest is no longer Interactable
Fixed Mimics not dropping loot if you killed them before their “wake up” animation finished or if you killed them while frozen
Alchemy Vendors now allow you to donate potions if it would put your Reagents over the maximum
Fixed Charisma not applying discounts in the Pilfer Shop if it was over 99
Greasy Fingers no longer shows you losing a key if you have 0 keys. Note that this is just a graphical change.
Gold Tooth now triggers off of raw gold changes so it works at max gold
Lacubris now works in coop regardless of which order players use the Altar in
Fixed Queen's Ticker not blowing up when getting near the rock as well as causing repeating sounds
Fixed several issues with Direwolves being stuck in their ghostly form and unkillable
Oubliettes and the Secret Shop entrance are no longer destroyed when they're next to a secret wall that gets bombed
Fixed a couple cases where Cat Claws could get stuck “on” and would attack things randomly as you walked around
Fixed an issue that could cause damage to bypass your armor if multiple instances of damage were taken rapidly
Can no longer peep the Quiet Throne from behind causing the player to softlock in the NIS
The EFIGS font has been rebuilt to include several missing characters
Fixed a problematic Dungeon encounter
Charmed Mimics no longer appear as chests on the minimap
MEGA Bomb now spawns gold from destroyed rocks
Canary no longer attempts to pick up frozen gold
Fixed an issue where webbed mimics could fly off into space, soft locking the player
Empty chests no longer appear on the minimap as unopened if you have Empty Coffers
Fixed several issues of Mimics moving erratically or getting stuck in odd places and causing a soft lock
Improved tooltip positioning in the Journal so that tooltips are less likely to fall off the screen
Ignite and Poison are now paused during NISes
Black Rabbit can now safely dash through beams
It should now be easier to Dash and Roll to small platforms surrounded by holes
Tuned up visual position of Black Rabbit’s daggers so they better align with your mouse
Fixed an issue that would cause you to continue sliding forward if you started drinking a potion while moving and floating
Fixed an issue that would cause Grotesque’s state to be reversed if you fall into a hole while it’s active
Mortar now remains responsive if his attacks cannot find a valid target
Fixed an issue that would cause you to get stuck in your potion-drinking animation state if you drink a potion immediately after using an Altar
Fixed Ball Lightning triggering in safe rooms, such as when talking to Queen
Rogue Serum no longer shows in the UI as Annihilator Serum after you drink it
Fixed save slot play time appearing to reset when you’d played exactly 24 hours
Fixed an issue that allowed you to attack while spawning into a boss fight. This should hopefully help with softlocks related to killing bosses during their setup phase
Fixed a refacing issue that would cause facing commands to be deprioritized against attack commands, causing you to not always attack in the direction you wanted to
Other Changes
Added new icons for Wet, Debiggen, Chill, Float, Freeze, Hot Footed, Warmth, Web, Nectar, Concentrated Nectar, Bucket of Bones, and Dueling Dust
Removed a 5x5 vortex setpiece in the Halls of Din that would suck players into a hole when entering the encounter
Decorative bats have been added to the Goldmine
Invulnerability status effects now pre-process so that they instantly grant immunity as soon as they're applied
Mods options tab now prompts the user to restart if they subscribe to a mod while the game is running
Alchemy vendors now spawn along the back wall and prevent objects from spawning in front of them
Meatier Wand is now tagged as Boundless
You can no longer use the Resurrection miracle at 1HP (preventing a crash and you from killing yourself)
Armor shards now transform into iced armor shards when they take ice damage
Golden key now has a max drop rate of 1
Added Iced tag to Iced status effect
Potion Vending Machines now have limited stock
Caliber, Reach, and Recklessness now round via ceiling
Torches now die slightly nicer
Added poison keyword tag to Venomous
Corrected several localization issues reported by players
Division now has Fork keyword tag
Swindler's Coin is no longer unlocked by default
Swinder's Coin can now be found in the Rabbit Hole
Bandolier, Queen’s Toolkit, and the Boss Keys have been removed from the Relics tab in the Journal
Familiars (that is, your canary) can no longer fall into holes
Improved scattering code to not bunch up in the middle of the launch target cell
Bigger rooms now show more icons on the default minimap
Separated fire grenade and fire projectile deaths. Fire projectiles no longer make a ring of fire visual effect
The damage effects of the final hit that kills you are now visible, so you can see the damage number
Noori and Cruciferous have had a few extra points added to the inside of their perimeter to help with hit detection inside their bodies
Accessibility
Several new AudioData objects have been added to the game to facilitate modders to make accessibility mods to help players identify when they are near costed doors or holes
If you are Frozen or Gilded, you can now hold Swing, Throw, or Jump to receive the same timer reduction as rapidly pressing your movement keys
Anvil
Fixed an exception when trying to add Custom Doors to an Encounter
Fixed an Exception when loading a mod that defines custom Behavior Tree Actions
Further mod loading order fixes to ensure in-development mods take priority over Steam Workshop subscriptions
Fixed issues running code when you’re subscribed to multiple mods
Fixed loading custom code, such as custom behavior tree actions
Remote console now supports changing the character of the primary player
RemoveResistance now supports removing global resistances
ChangeResource now differentiates between direct damage (ignores redirects) and ignoring resistances
Fixed an issue that would cause an Entity to fire 2 Hits events if that Entity was both the source and the combatant of the damage
Actions that cause an item to drop from the player (such as RemoveItem and RemoveStatusEffect) can now provide an ISpawnable as a reroll target when using DropBehavior DropAndReroll
StatusEffect Behaviors now have access to a new automatic read/write float value named “UserValue”. It operates much like Level, but has no inherent connection to the UI. It will be persisted in the player’s save file.
Behavior Module now supports a "Tick during NIS" checkbox to prevent certain status effects from running their behaviors during an NIS (defaults to true)
SettingData objects can now specify the name of a class that implements the ISettingDefaultProvider interface for the purpose of providing a dynamic default value, rather than a hardcoded value.
A new CompareFlag conditional task has been added for easier Flag comparison.
System.Linq is now an allowed namespace
Added a new “Status” FilterMaskType that allows filters to query only for StatusEffects
Changed files in this update