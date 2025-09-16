 Skip to content
Major 16 September 2025 Build 20004844 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 0.4.0 The Burning Eye is out now!


Welcome to 0.4.0 The Burning Eye! Below is a set of comprehensive update notes. If you'd like to discuss these changes with the developers or other players, please visit us in Discord.

New Content

Inquisitor Danté

  • Inquisitor Danté has been added as a playable character (he automatically unlocks shortly after the start of the game)

  • Inquisitor Danté’s unique upgrades have been added

Portimer

  • After acquiring the Duelist’s Bangle the player will meet Portimer in the Goldmine

  • Portimer is unlocked after the player completes his quest in the Goldmine

  • Portimer becomes a merchant in the Hub, selling a random Relic, Potion, and Basic Item for crowns along with the Blacklight Lantern (a special relic)

Rabbit Hole

  • The Rabbit Hole can be found in the Hub

  • In the Rabbit Hole is a Thorium to Crown currency converter and a Gambling Machine that can be played for crowns

  • The Swindler’s Coin is now found in the Rabbit Hole rather than being unlocked by default

Holesome

  • Holesome now appears in the Antechamber if the player has lost any items to a hole

  • Holesome will return these items to the player

Selt, Queen of Sand

After the player has defeated Cruciferous for the first time, Selt has a 50% chance to appear in worm form

Journal Updates

  • The Journal now tracks items seen, picked up, and completed counts of Relics, Arcana, Blessings, and Curses

  • The Journal now tracks the picked up and completed percentage rate of Relics, Arcana, Blessings, and Curses

  • The Journal will now gild the background of items the player has completed a run with

Performance Improvements

  • Major performance improvements have been made to make room transitions smoother, especially on Steam Deck and lower end hardware

  • The Entity pooling system now preallocates more Entity instances to avoid FPS hitches when spawning items for the first time

  • Overall performance and memory usage has been broadly improved and we will continue make similar improvements with every update

New Items

Relics

  • Inverter

  • Blacklight Lantern

  • Smoldering Coal

Arcana

  • Tempestaria

  • Healing Ward

  • Raincaller

Potions

  • Pale Kernels

Curses

  • Lightning Rod

  • Oil Spill

  • Darkness

  • Permafrost

New Achievements

  • Bootstrapped - Completed a run with the Peasant

  • Unshackled - Completed a run with Black Rabbit

  • Through Fire and Flames - Completed a run with Inquisitor Danté

  • Chest Pain - Survived Portimer's Planar Chest and Defeated the Mother of Mimics

  • Smelt You Later - Forged a Relic or Arcana at the Abandoned Foundry

  • Formula for Disaster - Brewed a Potion at the Royal Testing Apparatus

  • Lexiconnoisseur - Exchanged a Book at the Tomevault

  • A New Safety Record - Accomplished 3 Days without Incident

  • Synthesis - Discovered a Combo Item

  • A Place to Kick Back - Discovered the Rabbit Hole

Balance Changes

  • Lowered the drop rate of Rainbow Kernels, All Potion, and Ambrosia

  • All Potion is now Authentic

  • Golden Key requires more luck to spawn

  • Lowered Aethernet Portal reagent bonus from 50% to 25%

  • Potions brewed at the Apparatus now donate for 1 reagent

  • Increased the reagent cost of Nematic Drop from 50 to 60

  • Nematic Drop is now categorized as a High Potion cost item for other costs

  • Dirk's Locket now works on Basic Items, Relics, and Arcana instead of all items

  • Lowered the activation rates of all Popcorn relics

  • Popcorn no longer duplicates Elder Seeds

  • Witching Rod now distributes half the gained mana of the owner to an Ally (in addition to its old functionality)

  • Dewdrop now has diminishing return on its cost reduction

  • Bubble traps no longer scale the damage of the projectile that pierced them (this was the major cause of spike damage in the Cruciferous boss fight)

  • Bubbles and the Bubble status effect now scale their damage a lot less to avoid burst damage

  • Rainbow Kernels now has a new “Consumable” tag, causing it to be consumed no matter how you drink it (looking at you, Goblet of Grinn)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Salamander’s Tail so that it continues to work after you pick up a fire stone

  • Fixed issues interacting with items that were frozen and then transmuted (for example, Thalassa Oriv)

  • Fixed an issue that would cause Altars with the Stone Offering upgrade to show all options the first time you looked in them, but then to show fewer options if you cancelled out and then looked again

  • Queen's Ticker now becomes exiled while running towards the rock so that other followers don't aggro it

  • Cruciferous and the Ancient can no longer be liquified

  • Sequence breaking into Rook and Bishop’s room no longer results in an NIS softlock (you can now legitimately unlock Queen using this method.)

  • Fixed a bug that didn't allow you to reroll activated items with Morphim potions

  • Fixed an issue with Aethernet Portal that would continue to increase potion reagent costs as you switch characters back and forth

  • Fixed a flag history bug that was not correctly advancing flag state if your history was maxed

  • Resurrection now purges to prevent ignite and poison deaths on the same frame that you resurrect

  • Bosses now have damage immunity during their NISes

  • Liquifier no longer works on Crowns, Thorium, Gold, or Iron

  • Arm Cannon now works with the Shatterpulse Core upgrade

  • Golden Powder, MEGA Bomb, and Supercooled Water now work with Arm Cannon

  • Fixed Blood Pact not working if you picked up a new bomb relic after receiving the curse

  • Fixed Capture Sphere not restoring stats correctly after loading a save file

  • Baggledag's chest is no longer Interactable

  • Fixed Mimics not dropping loot if you killed them before their “wake up” animation finished or if you killed them while frozen

  • Alchemy Vendors now allow you to donate potions if it would put your Reagents over the maximum

  • Fixed Charisma not applying discounts in the Pilfer Shop if it was over 99

  • Greasy Fingers no longer shows you losing a key if you have 0 keys. Note that this is just a graphical change.

  • Gold Tooth now triggers off of raw gold changes so it works at max gold

  • Lacubris now works in coop regardless of which order players use the Altar in

  • Fixed Queen's Ticker not blowing up when getting near the rock as well as causing repeating sounds

  • Fixed several issues with Direwolves being stuck in their ghostly form and unkillable

  • Oubliettes and the Secret Shop entrance are no longer destroyed when they're next to a secret wall that gets bombed

  • Fixed a couple cases where Cat Claws could get stuck “on” and would attack things randomly as you walked around

  • Fixed an issue that could cause damage to bypass your armor if multiple instances of damage were taken rapidly

  • Can no longer peep the Quiet Throne from behind causing the player to softlock in the NIS

  • The EFIGS font has been rebuilt to include several missing characters

  • Fixed a problematic Dungeon encounter

  • Charmed Mimics no longer appear as chests on the minimap

  • MEGA Bomb now spawns gold from destroyed rocks

  • Canary no longer attempts to pick up frozen gold

  • Fixed an issue where webbed mimics could fly off into space, soft locking the player

  • Empty chests no longer appear on the minimap as unopened if you have Empty Coffers

  • Fixed several issues of Mimics moving erratically or getting stuck in odd places and causing a soft lock

  • Improved tooltip positioning in the Journal so that tooltips are less likely to fall off the screen

  • Ignite and Poison are now paused during NISes

  • Black Rabbit can now safely dash through beams

  • It should now be easier to Dash and Roll to small platforms surrounded by holes

  • Tuned up visual position of Black Rabbit’s daggers so they better align with your mouse

  • Fixed an issue that would cause you to continue sliding forward if you started drinking a potion while moving and floating

  • Fixed an issue that would cause Grotesque’s state to be reversed if you fall into a hole while it’s active

  • Mortar now remains responsive if his attacks cannot find a valid target

  • Fixed an issue that would cause you to get stuck in your potion-drinking animation state if you drink a potion immediately after using an Altar

  • Fixed Ball Lightning triggering in safe rooms, such as when talking to Queen

  • Rogue Serum no longer shows in the UI as Annihilator Serum after you drink it

  • Fixed save slot play time appearing to reset when you’d played exactly 24 hours

  • Fixed an issue that allowed you to attack while spawning into a boss fight. This should hopefully help with softlocks related to killing bosses during their setup phase

  • Fixed a refacing issue that would cause facing commands to be deprioritized against attack commands, causing you to not always attack in the direction you wanted to

Other Changes

  • Added new icons for Wet, Debiggen, Chill, Float, Freeze, Hot Footed, Warmth, Web, Nectar, Concentrated Nectar, Bucket of Bones, and Dueling Dust

  • Removed a 5x5 vortex setpiece in the Halls of Din that would suck players into a hole when entering the encounter

  • Decorative bats have been added to the Goldmine

  • Invulnerability status effects now pre-process so that they instantly grant immunity as soon as they're applied

  • Mods options tab now prompts the user to restart if they subscribe to a mod while the game is running

  • Alchemy vendors now spawn along the back wall and prevent objects from spawning in front of them

  • Meatier Wand is now tagged as Boundless

  • You can no longer use the Resurrection miracle at 1HP (preventing a crash and you from killing yourself)

  • Armor shards now transform into iced armor shards when they take ice damage

  • Golden key now has a max drop rate of 1

  • Added Iced tag to Iced status effect

  • Potion Vending Machines now have limited stock

  • Caliber, Reach, and Recklessness now round via ceiling

  • Torches now die slightly nicer

  • Added poison keyword tag to Venomous

  • Corrected several localization issues reported by players

  • Division now has Fork keyword tag

  • Swindler's Coin is no longer unlocked by default

  • Swinder's Coin can now be found in the Rabbit Hole

  • Bandolier, Queen’s Toolkit, and the Boss Keys have been removed from the Relics tab in the Journal

  • Familiars (that is, your canary) can no longer fall into holes

  • Improved scattering code to not bunch up in the middle of the launch target cell

  • Bigger rooms now show more icons on the default minimap

  • Separated fire grenade and fire projectile deaths. Fire projectiles no longer make a ring of fire visual effect

  • The damage effects of the final hit that kills you are now visible, so you can see the damage number

  • Noori and Cruciferous have had a few extra points added to the inside of their perimeter to help with hit detection inside their bodies

Accessibility

  • Several new AudioData objects have been added to the game to facilitate modders to make accessibility mods to help players identify when they are near costed doors or holes

  • If you are Frozen or Gilded, you can now hold Swing, Throw, or Jump to receive the same timer reduction as rapidly pressing your movement keys

Anvil

  • Fixed an exception when trying to add Custom Doors to an Encounter

  • Fixed an Exception when loading a mod that defines custom Behavior Tree Actions

  • Further mod loading order fixes to ensure in-development mods take priority over Steam Workshop subscriptions

  • Fixed issues running code when you’re subscribed to multiple mods

  • Fixed loading custom code, such as custom behavior tree actions

  • Remote console now supports changing the character of the primary player

  • RemoveResistance now supports removing global resistances

  • ChangeResource now differentiates between direct damage (ignores redirects) and ignoring resistances

  • Fixed an issue that would cause an Entity to fire 2 Hits events if that Entity was both the source and the combatant of the damage

  • Actions that cause an item to drop from the player (such as RemoveItem and RemoveStatusEffect) can now provide an ISpawnable as a reroll target when using DropBehavior DropAndReroll

  • StatusEffect Behaviors now have access to a new automatic read/write float value named “UserValue”. It operates much like Level, but has no inherent connection to the UI. It will be persisted in the player’s save file.

  • Behavior Module now supports a "Tick during NIS" checkbox to prevent certain status effects from running their behaviors during an NIS (defaults to true)

  • SettingData objects can now specify the name of a class that implements the ISettingDefaultProvider interface for the purpose of providing a dynamic default value, rather than a hardcoded value.

  • A new CompareFlag conditional task has been added for easier Flag comparison.

  • System.Linq is now an allowed namespace

  • Added a new “Status” FilterMaskType that allows filters to query only for StatusEffects

Changed files in this update

