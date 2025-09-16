Hey folks! Decent size patch here. Some of the main things I wanted to focus on this patch is difficulty, along with how Onboarding + Progression works. You'll notice a few balance changes listed below, along with some bug fixes. I still have a lot on my plate, however I wanted to get this patch out there today before Thursday.



If you are willing to, please delete your save file. I'd love to get some feedback on how progression feels, especially on players who have yet to complete the Data Disc first boss.

I could have forced this...



Changes - Infinite Scaling buffed by 200%.

- Easy mode no longer reduces the HP of an enemy.

- Hard mode no longer increases the HP of an enemy.

Dev Note: Players felt easy was too easy and hard enemies were too spongey. Trying this out to get a feel for things along with trying to figure out what the average duration of a run is.



- Rebalanced augments cost + augment capacity.

- Increased damage gained by X Attack from 5% -> 10%

- Made all Augments equip capacity to 1.

Dev Note: I'd like to encourage players to pickup some early power to help push them through the first boss sooner. While the "Increase in Cost" may seem weird, the amount of credit rooms needed to unlock them should equal out and help power progression be smoother moving into later worlds.



- In order to help onboarding, introduced a "Forced Credits" single choice room.

- Quick Draw Damage changed from 40 -> 30

- Smart Pistol Damage changed from 75 -> 60 (Or 25 -> 20 Per Shot)

- Shock Status Effect bonus Damage changed from 20% -> 10%.

- Opening Shot additional tiers difference changed from 5% -> 10%

- Execute additional tiers difference changed from 5% -> 10%

- Changed explosive barrels to be hit based instead of HP based. Now require 3 hits to activate.

- Reduced explosive barrels cook time from 3s -> 2s

- Updates to Chip and Augment Descriptions

- Changed default emote buttons to other side of Number Row.

- Added Ultimate Icon to tutorial to help explain it better.

- Can now click on Ultimate Description Box to open the Window.

- Warning Laser made more obvious.

- Greyed out Loadout button instead of hiding it, to indicate that there is something there.



Bug Fixes - Fixed Shatter never getting upgraded.

- Augments that now "Start" you with something should now properly "Start" you with that something.

- Fixed a shop bug that allowed you to buy the same weapon multiple times, which would cause your game to crash.

- Filled a hole in A7

- Shield Generators shouldn't be able to be hit a floor above anymore.



Known Bugs - Some enemies are hittable from a floor above.

- Smart Pistol may still hit some enemies a floor above.

- Spinners can sometimes go through walls.

- Getting first place in a Race Room may always score you with an "S".

- Doing an infinite run that goes on a very long time could cause issues with Chips and chests.

- Score might be getting calculated weird in some cases causing you to go over the maximum expected score during a Normal Run.