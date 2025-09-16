Throughout all these past months, we've been hard at work -- we've been improving the game bit by bit, working on content for the next chapters, and we've just been to Canal3 Expo to gather tons of feedback (if you were there, thanks!).

And now, we've got a new, substantial update for everyone!

A Whole New Look

If you tried the game out in the past couple of months, or just looked at the trailer or screenshots, you'll have seen the game looks quite a bit different. We've been expanding on these improvements, and now you'll notice the game looks prettier than ever!

New Armor System

We've also changed up how the Armor system works. Now, instead of changing armor pieces with every chest, you'll enhance the armor little by little.

Changes to Rewards

Have you previously played Tears of Vanfell on Multiplayer and your "friend" stole all your loot? Well, rejoice, because now everyone can get a piece of each reward whenever you clear a room. No need to lose your friendship over the game anymore!

We've also added a new type of room -- the Shrines! You'll know when you see them with some petrified enemies nearby. Activate the Shrine for a buff, but beware, as that'll wake up the enemies!

Voices

The game now has some voice lines! You'll find some particularly important bosses have dubbing, during cutscenes and during combat.

Cinematic Cutscenes

The game's cutscene have also been revamped. You'll notice they're quite a bit more cinematic.

Bug Fixes

There have been a lot of bug fixes, including some multiplayer bugs, possible disconnects, typos, inconsistencies, etc. Seriously, the fixed bug list is a few times bigger than the rest of these patch notes.

Future Content

You won't find these on the Demo version of the game, but there will be tons of new content in the second chapter of the game! Among the new stuff, we have new NPCs, an expansion of the Potion mechanic, an expansion of the Talents mechanic, new playable characters, a new Status Buildup mechanic, a Store midway through each adventure, many new enemies, and, of course, the progression of our story.

What's Next?

We're still hard at work towards creating the next two chapters of the game, and we also have a few less critical bugs to fix.

Soon, we'd like to have more people test the 2nd chapter, so if you're interested, be on the lookout -- we'll notify everyone when it's closer to complete.