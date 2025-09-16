Hey, it's been a while, but I have something special for you.

I completely reworked card mechanics. Now your cards were separated into 3 groups: hand, draw pile, and discard pile. Every in-game day, you get 5 cards from the draw pile to your hand. Every card you don't use on that day goes to the discard pile. When your draw pile is empty, cards from the discard pile are reshuffled to the draw pile. Also, on reshufling, you will get cards from structures in your town. Yes, now there's no need to return to the town to get new units. Also, some cards have a tag [Persistent] that means that even if you use this card, the card goes to the discard pile. Because of that, some cards you can play many times in one game.

I also added a new resource: Pearls. It's premium resource that can be used to more advanced cards.

Also, a nice change is that you no longer need to return to town to upgrade your units.

I also added 2 more demiurges to knuckefest from the last campaign: Barlius and Vulcanus

Full changes: