 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 16 September 2025 Build 20004796 Edited 17 September 2025 – 00:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, it's been a while, but I have something special for you.

I completely reworked card mechanics. Now your cards were separated into 3 groups: hand, draw pile, and discard pile. Every in-game day, you get 5 cards from the draw pile to your hand. Every card you don't use on that day goes to the discard pile. When your draw pile is empty, cards from the discard pile are reshuffled to the draw pile. Also, on reshufling, you will get cards from structures in your town. Yes, now there's no need to return to the town to get new units. Also, some cards have a tag [Persistent] that means that even if you use this card, the card goes to the discard pile. Because of that, some cards you can play many times in one game.

I also added a new resource: Pearls. It's premium resource that can be used to more advanced cards.

Also, a nice change is that you no longer need to return to town to upgrade your units.

I also added 2 more demiurges to knuckefest from the last campaign: Barlius and Vulcanus

Full changes:

  • card system rework

  • 2 new knuckefest demiurges

  • new card creation window

  • tutorial fixes

  • new resource: pearls

  • dwellings rework

  • new cards

  • rework units upgrade

Changed files in this update

Depot 2128581
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link