- Fixed a memory leak relating to dwarf sprites, particularly when re-rolling founding dwarves a lot
- Made tweaks to a few traits including accident-prone, stubborn, chunky & tidgy
- Attempted a fix for doors opening by themselves. This one's hard to track, so let us know if you encounter this!
- Corrected some inaccurate/missing descriptions
