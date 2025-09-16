 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20004741
  • Fixed a memory leak relating to dwarf sprites, particularly when re-rolling founding dwarves a lot
  • Made tweaks to a few traits including accident-prone, stubborn, chunky & tidgy
  • Attempted a fix for doors opening by themselves. This one's hard to track, so let us know if you encounter this!
  • Corrected some inaccurate/missing descriptions

The Dwarves of Glistenveld Content Depot 805521
