Adjustments and Fixes
Immortal miniboss on the 5th floor
HUD disappearing on the 5th floor
Traps not deactivating after clearing the room on the 5th floor
Game freezing when closing the Cyber Metrics window
General HUD improvements on Steam Deck
Teleport Duck now compatible with the 5th floor
Vault Frog not updating stored value when spending junks inside Level Zero
Enemy adjustments on the 5th floor
Implementations
7 new achievements added
Balancing
Skill Tree: Gold Lootability, Deadly Trigger, Junk Lootability, and Flash Drive
Changed files in this update