 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20004735 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Adjustments and Fixes

  • Immortal miniboss on the 5th floor

  • HUD disappearing on the 5th floor

  • Traps not deactivating after clearing the room on the 5th floor

  • Game freezing when closing the Cyber Metrics window

  • General HUD improvements on Steam Deck

  • Teleport Duck now compatible with the 5th floor

  • Vault Frog not updating stored value when spending junks inside Level Zero

  • Enemy adjustments on the 5th floor

Implementations

  • 7 new achievements added

Balancing

  • Skill Tree: Gold Lootability, Deadly Trigger, Junk Lootability, and Flash Drive

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1449781
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link