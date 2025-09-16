 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20004649 Edited 16 September 2025 – 20:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Small update to address two reported bugs.

Full patch notes below:

-Fixed issue that caused the last selected language not to be saved.

-Fixed Free Battle mode not working as intended when loading runs.

-

Thanks again to everyone reporting issues and helping me solve them swiftly!

For anyone wondering, I do intend to add more content to the game once the initial bugfixing phase is over.
Cheers!

Changed files in this update

