Small update to address two reported bugs.
Full patch notes below:
-Fixed issue that caused the last selected language not to be saved.
-Fixed Free Battle mode not working as intended when loading runs.
-
Thanks again to everyone reporting issues and helping me solve them swiftly!
For anyone wondering, I do intend to add more content to the game once the initial bugfixing phase is over.
Cheers!
Patchnotes: Card Artisan 1.4.1 (Sep. 17, 2025)
