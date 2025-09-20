Dear Operators,
We are scheduled to perform a no-downtime update for the PC, console, and mobile versions of the game on September 23 at 00:00 UTC+0 to kick off our new season: War Ablaze!
PC Update Timeline:
September 23, 00:30 UTC: Operations and Warfare Ranked Match will go offline temporarily
September 23, 01:59 UTC: Operations matchmaking, Market, and Auction House will close
September 23, 02:00 UTC: PC update goes live
Important Note: This update requires a download of approximately 24.2GB. The update package on Steam is about 33.8GB. If you experience any issues after updating, try restarting the game—this fixes most problems.
If you encounter any errors during the update, restart the game once it's complete and verify your client is fully updated.
Mobile Update Timeline:
September 23, 00:30 UTC: Operations and Warfare Ranked Match will go offline temporarily
September 23, 01:59 UTC: Operations matchmaking, Market, and Auction House will close
September 23, 02:00 UTC: Android and iOS updates go live
Console Update Timeline:
September 23, 00:30 UTC: Operations and Warfare Ranked Match will go offline temporarily
September 23, 01:59 UTC: Operations matchmaking, Market, and Auction House will close
On September 23 at 03:00 UTC+0, the update for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be available.
Reminder: This console version update requires downloading 45GB of content. If you encounter issues after updating, try restarting the game to complete the update.
What's New This Season:
New Recon Operator: Landon Harrison (Codename: Raptor);
New Warfare Map: Fault;
New Team Deathmatch Mode; Air Superiority Mode;
Layali Grove Special Event - Wildfire;
Tide Prison New Boss Warden - Ghroth;
New Vehicles: F-45A Fighter; New Vehicle Weapon Modifications;
New Weapons: Marlin Lever-action Rifle; MK47 Battle Rifle;
Seasonal Mission System Update;
Extensive Gameplay Optimizations & Bug Fixes.
New Operator● Operator - Landon Harrison, Codename: Raptor
Operator Role: Recon
Operator Trait - Trace Tracker (Warfare): When enemies target you, the screen edge lights up in that direction. Upon detecting a threat, Raptor can instantly deploy a Wing Cam toward the enemy.
Operator Trait - Trace Tracker (Operations): See enemy footprints left behind within a certain timeframe. Raptor can scan enemy footprints or opened containers to gather intel on enemy operators, their gear, and current positions.
Tactical Gear - Wing Cam (Warfare): Deploy a spy camera on enemies by targeting them. The camera marks enemy positions every 3 seconds. If the enemy dies, the camera stays put and keeps marking. After some time, enemies can destroy it to expose Raptor's location.
Tactical Gear - Wing Cam (Operations): Deploy a spy camera on enemies by targeting them or their tracks. The camera pings enemy locations every 3 seconds, up to 5 times. You can switch to the camera's view while it's active. After some time, enemies can destroy the camera, revealing Raptor's position.
Gadget - Silver Wing: Deploy a manually controlled drone that marks enemies within a 90m radius. It can carry and drop EMP grenades. When targeting enemies, it can deploy Wing Cams on them. The drone's self-destruct mode dives at enemies, dealing minor damage and detonating the drone.
Gadget - EMP Grenade: Raptor throws an EMP Grenade that disables enemy electronic equipment, including some weapon attachments and sights.
How to Unlock: Available through the free Season Pass tier.
Warfare● New Warfare map added: Fault.
The once-thriving Xalteva, the ancient city of Ahsarah, now lies in ruins, devastated by meteorological weapons and war. Haavk has occupied the empty shell of what was once a vibrant metropolis,
turning it into a disaster zone... Massive elevation changes carved by vast canyons, multi-level urban alleyways, dynamic weather systems, and complex terrain structures demand full coordination between various vehicle types.
● Team Deathmatch Mode
Faster. Fiercer. Less distraction—let the firefights come even harder!
First team to hit the kill target wins. Up to 16 players per match. No teammate rescues, Respawn Beacons, or certain Call-ins. After getting eliminated, you can quickly redeploy or head back to the deployment screen to switch operators and weapons. Currently available on six maps: Cracked, Ascension, Threshold, Trench Lines, Trainwreck, and Knife Edge.
● Air Superiority Mode
"Hill of Iron" in the air. Fight exclusively with air vehicles to dominate the skies and support objective captures.
Operations● Layali Grove Special Event - Wildfire
A massive wildfire has broken out in Layali Grove, allegedly started by the Ahsarah Guard. Deploy immediately to investigate—but remember, your own safety comes first!
● Operations Mode Roulette Update
PC & Console: Core maps include Zero Dam: Easy/Normal modes and Layali Grove: Easy mode. Layali Grove: Normal mode is temporarily out of rotation. However, we're adding Zero Dam: Long Night on weekends (Saturday and Sunday).
Mobile: Core maps include Zero Dam: Easy/Normal modes and Layali Grove: Easy mode. Layali Grove: Normal mode is temporarily out of rotation.
Mobile, PC, and Console versions will rotate in the following order:
● Tide Prison New Tasks - Ravenhunter & Starslayer
Pick your side: Warden & Guards, or Raven & Prisoners? Your choices and support performance will decide Tide Prison's fate.
● Warden - Ghroth
"To help Haavk rebuild order, Warden Ghroth personally constructed this Tide Prison. He firmly believes that order is the source of stability."
The Warden stalks the dark corridors of Tide Prison, ruthlessly maintaining order. Operators need to stay sharp. This guy means business!
● Loot Ownership System
Operations includes a loot ownership system: Loot ownership is now determined based on enemy eliminations and assists. Non-owners cannot directly claim loot.
How to Earn Loot Ownership:
Elimination: Defeat an enemy.
Assist Contribution: Assists also count toward ownership. Certain non-damage gadgets will also credit an assist when they affect the enemy.
Rescue: Rescuing the original owner grants shared access to their loot.
Loot Unlocking for Non-Owners: Players who didn't get kills or assists can still access loot after meeting certain conditions.
Timed Unlock: Access automatically granted after a set period.
Post-Search Unlock: Access granted after the owner finishes looting.
Owner Approval: Request unlock access from the owner; if approved, loot becomes available.
Squad loot sharing is enabled by default. You can manually turn on loot protection in settings for exclusive access.
If loot is locked, squadmates will be unable to pick it up.
●Season Mission Update
○ Season Mission System Update: Season missions are split into three categories: Operation Directive, Collector, and Fate Contracts.
○ Operation Directive: Four phases, each containing main missions and side missions. Complete the main mission from the previous phase and earn enough stars through side missions to unlock the next phase. You can freely choose which side missions to tackle, and more will unlock as the season progresses.
○ Collector: Submit requested items to complete missions. Choose and lock the collection tasks you want to focus on from different Collector sets. Missions can be refreshed daily, either manually or automatically.
○ Fate Contracts: High-difficulty challenges with no required completion order—pick up any mission whenever you're ready for the challenge.
○ 3x3 Top Season Safe Box Requirements: Complete all Operation Directive Main Missions + finish 2 Collector sets + complete 2 Fate Contracts.
○ New Reward - 3x3 Top Season Safe Box Appearance & Prestige Badge Requirements: Complete all Operation Directive Main Missions + finish 6 Collector sets total + complete all 7 Fate Contracts.
○ Added inspection animation for the 3x3 Ultimate Safe Box.
New Vehicles & Vehicle Weapon Modifications● F-45A Fighter
A highly agile multi-role fighter packed with autocannons, air-to-air missiles, air-to-ground missiles, and other weapons. Perfect for air defense, ground strikes, and everything in between.
● Additional Assault Helicopter Modifications
New optional secondary weapon: Wire-Guided Missile
● Additional Assault Boat Modifications:
New optional primary weapon modification: Light Machine Gun
New optional secondary weapon modifications: Wire-Guided Missile, 20mm AA Gun, Television Missile
New optional gear: Thermal Smoke Grenade, Active Defense
New Weapons● Marlin Lever-action Rifle
● MK47 Battle Rifle
New Attachments● New Sight: 1P-33 2/4x Scope
● New Attachments: Modular AR Rear Grip, FFC Double Port Muzzle Brake, JAD Underbarrel Laser
● New Exclusive Attachment: AS Val Assassin Premium Barrel
In-Game Combat & Level Improvement●All Modes
○ Removed landing stagger: You can immediately fire, ADS, use medical items, or reload after landing from heights.
○ Improved wall collision detection: When characters get pressed against walls, weapons and arms in third-person view automatically pull back to prevent clipping through surfaces.
○ Improved zipline mechanics: Fixed the bug where players would randomly fall to their death while using ziplines.
○ Smoother water-to-land transitions: Characters now climb out of water onto shore more fluidly.
○ Better water death visuals: Improved the animation of characters floating to the surface when killed in water.
○ Improved water interaction effects: Better visual feedback for character-water interactions.
○ Added environmental audio transitions: Sound effects now smoothly transition when moving between indoor and outdoor areas.
○ HRTF support added for mobile: Enhanced directional audio when using headphones.
○ New mobile setting "Combined Crouch/Prone Button": When enabled, crouch and prone merge into one button (tap to crouch, hold to go prone).
○ New mobile feature: While holding a knife, tapping the melee weapon slot switches back to your previous weapon.
○ Updated mobile underwater climbing: Now tied to the "Jump Button Separation Mode" setting instead of using a separate mantle button.
○ Fixed mantle animation slowdown: Character climbing animations no longer randomly decelerate.
● Warfare
Warfare Combat Optimizations:
○ Optimized high-speed platform movement: You can now move, jump, and perform actions smoothly on fast-moving vehicles like tanks and fighters.
○ Mobile bullet impact indicators: Added hit markers for certain vehicle weapons.
○ PC aircraft bullet indicators: Added hit markers for certain aircraft weapons.
○ Mobile vehicle targeting: Added lead prediction indicators for certain weapons.
○ Mobile secondary weapon quick-fire: Added quick-fire button for some secondary weapons on mobile, available in settings.
○ Mobile vehicle aim assist: Certain vehicle weapons now support third-person aim assist against vehicles.
○ Mobile ground vehicle camera: Added free-look perspective for ground vehicles.
○ PC turret controls: Added turret lock function for ground vehicles.
○ Hybrid ADS mode: Some vehicles now support hybrid ADS mode.
○ PC aircraft controls: Added separate three-axis sensitivity settings for aircraft.
○ Cyclone - Attack and Defend Updates:
■ Objective A: Removed underground tunnel section from capture zone.
■ Objective C: Added underground tunnel section to capture zone.
■ Objective A attackers: Added one F-45A Fighter spawn.
○ Cyclone - King of the Hill: PC version gets two F-45A Fighters per team; mobile version gets one F-45A Fighter per team. Mobile also features a smaller objective area and reduced objective count to 5.
○ Ascension - King of the Hill: Both teams now get one F-45A Fighter.
○ Ascension: Optimized distant scenery effects and improved destruction visuals in select areas.
○ Aerial Supply Station: Added resupply points on maps where F-45A Fighters can be deployed.
○ Wire-Guided Missile: Optimized scope UI with remaining control time and current missile speed displays. Wire-guided missiles now show warning icons to help players dodge or counter incoming threats.
○LAV-AA: Increased 20mm Autocannon fire rate, slightly reduced heat buildup per shot, and lowered base damage.
○MH-33D Light Helicopter: Increased 7.62mm Twin Machine Gun fire rate, slightly reduced heat buildup per shot, and lowered base damage.
○ Assault Boat: Minor increase to acceleration and top speed when reversing
○ M1A4 Battle Tank: Slightly improved mobility.
○ LAV-AA, AH-1035D Assault Helicopter, and MH-33D Light Helicopter: Now have built-in minimap anti-air search radar.
● Victory Unite
○ New pre-battle deployment phase: Players can now choose their combat role for the match: Vehicle/Infantry/Rescue, showing their preferred playstyle. Each role has its own progression system—completing role-specific actions increases that role's level.
○ Added Wartime Fortifications:
■ Commanders or Squad Leaders can build three types of fortifications: Coastal Artillery, AA Gun, and Bunker;
■ Shared construction cooldowns between Commanders and Squad Leaders: Initial and subsequent cooldowns are 80 seconds for attackers and 130 seconds for defenders; Both sides can build 1 fortification total;
■ Commanders or Squad Leaders can destroy an existing fortification or directly replace it by initiating a new build;
■ Construction vs; Map Artillery: Built Coastal Artillery performs slightly differently from the original map version; Constructed artillery has a 2-second firing interval and 5-second reload after every 5 shots;
○ Squad deployment: Redeploying near your Squad Leader reduces deployment cooldown by 5 seconds (except when the Leader is using vehicles or fixed weapons);
○ New Commander communication: Non-Commander and non-Squad Leader players can now access the Commander channel through Support → Commander Communication; Commanders can manage voice channels in Comprehensive Management → Squad Management and quickly switch channels using Ctrl+P;
○ Honor Level requirements: Honor Level 4+ required to participate; Repeated early exits will reduce your Honor Score;
○ Commander Skill updates: Added faction-wide cooldowns; switching commanders will no longer reset cooldowns;
○ Commander order changes: Some orders now have initial cooldowns, with subsequent score costs and cooldowns varying based on combat performance:
■ HT Vehicle Initial Cooldown: 240s;
■ High-Value Objective Initial Cooldown: Attackers 210s; Defenders 180s;
■ Quick Deploy Initial Cooldown: Attackers 240s; Defenders 300s;
■ Attackers using High-Value Objective: Success cooldown 270s; Defeat cooldown 240s;
■ Defenders using High-Value Objective: Success cooldown 300s; Defeat cooldown 210s;
■ HT vehicle initial cost: 100 points; Each successful use grants 200 points; failed use reduces 200 points;
■ Quick Deploy cooldown: Attackers 240s; Defenders 300s.
● Operations
○ Brakkesh - Hard: Added two special large safes to the New Tower of Babel top floor with extra chances for Brakkesh exclusive items: "Diplomat," "Round Sky & Square Earth," and Golden Tearful Crown. Two small safes have also been added to the Royal Museum.
○ Space City - Hard: CEO Office and Print Room each get one large safe; Test Range and Centrifuge Facility each get one small safe; Black Chamber and Buoyancy Lab Breach Specialist actions each add one large safe.
○ Tide Prison Level Adjustments:
■ Warden Conference Hall is closed and inaccessible;
■ Warden Office and surrounding areas have additional containers;
■ The Warden drops the Ghroth Judgement Card, which opens any one of three high-value rooms (keycard cannot be extracted and only works for the current match);
■ Warden Office underground lighting adjusted for better atmosphere;
○ Tide Prison Operation Adjustments:
■ Operation Floodline spawn rate decreased, availability moved to 2 minutes after match start;
■ Prison Cells explosive Breach Specialist action replaced with Safe Supplies action;
■ Warden Office increased probability of Safe Supplies action spawning;
■ Tide Prison adds two new operations: Ravenhunter and Starslayer;
■ Ahsarah death row inmates in non-high-value actions replaced with weaker enemies;
○ Operations Boss and Soldier Adjustments:
■ All bosses have higher supply drop rates and no longer drop ammo for weapons they don't carry;
■ Tide Prison boss switched from Raven to Warden; Raven can be fought through Ravenhunter and Starslayer operations;
■ Tide Prison pipeline system has enemy soldiers at decode and switch points;
■ Ballistic vest dropped by Raven has been upgraded in quality, with an additional new item drop: Experimental Serum (current match only);
■ Fixed abnormal bullet drop counts for Saeed in Zero Dam - Eternal Night mode;
○ Operations tutorial: Updated enemy loot durability, improved safe and extraction guidance;
○ Operations combat optimization: Tide Prison adds indoor reverb effects for realistic acoustics; improved display of enhanced hearing range, making helmet and hearing-injector boosts more accurately represented;
○ Task takeover system: After eliminating a squad engaged in a task, you can continue their progress; After a set time, the task becomes available to all players;
■ The squad that defeats the last member of a team that had engaged in a tasks is seen as the winning squad by the system, notified by a voiceline;
■ The winning squad will have priority in taking over the task for a limited time
■ The winning squad will be able to find and accept the task from the last defeated player from the prior squad;
■ After the protection period ends, the takeover marker will appear on the map and become available to all players.
○ High-value Item Inspection:
■ New inspection for Blade Server, Reis's Phonograph, Golden Tearful Crown, HackEgg, Colorful HackEgg, Amiya Figure, Amiya Figure (Guard), Landon, and Colorful Landon;
■ Heart of Africa gets special inspection; Use your mouse to control hand movements and examine the item from different angles;
○ Reload system optimization: When multiple ammo types are mixed, the prioritized ammo type is fired first. Switching ammo via wheel or backpack drag sets the chosen type as top priority and performs a full-mag reload. When switching, the selected and current ammo types are swapped directly upon reload completion, with no need for a prior unload.
System ImprovementAll Modes
● Cloud key configuration: Save your current sensitivity and keybind settings to the cloud or local storage, or directly apply cloud settings; Five cloud slots available;
● Game Lobby: Background scenes update to match seasonal themes;
● Operator System Updates:
○ Streamlined operator selection: Removed confirmation button, and the chosen operator will now be deployed directly;
○ Prevented accidental selection: After single-clicking an operator in the character list, a second click or pressing space is now required to set the operator as default;
○ Added hints for locked operators showing they can be unlocked through recruitment;
● Operator-specific keybinds: If your current operator already uses custom keybinds, you'll go directly to that operator's settings; You can manually switch to other operators or universal configuration;
● Return optimization: Better Return Operation presentation; players now receive operation experience and double Merit rewards in Warfare;
● Gunsmith optimization: When switching between Firing Range and Gunsmith, trial loadouts are fully preserved; You can manually choose whether to apply them; Preview Mode supports the Calibrate function;
● Friends & squadmate reservations: In the lobby, you can invite friends currently in a match; in-game, you can invite matched squadmates; When accepted, they will join your squad directly;
● Leaderboard optimization: Rank leaderboards separate PC and mobile players; added honor history tracking.
Warfare
● Mobile match results: You can now skip the Best Squad and Squad Showcase screens.
● Battlefield star ratings: View weapon star ratings for yourself and other operators in personal profiles.
● Switch Server Node Function
We've added the ability to switch server nodes. Selecting a low-latency node can provide you with a better gaming experience. Please note: The arrangement of maps for different nodes may vary slightly. For specific details, please check the in-game announcements.
Operations
● Match tips: Items that can't be extracted now show helpful tooltips on the in-match details page, match results screen, and match history.
● New Collectibles
○ Red Quality: Impressionist Painting, Positioning Receiver, Archived Audio Source, Electronic Ankle Monitor, Gilded Playing Cards.
○ Gold Quality: Gold Pen, Military Network Module, High-Performance Engine Oil, Military Map Case, Army Multimeter, Ghroth's Judgement.
○ Purple Quality: Portable Video Tape.
● Collection Room Updates:
○ Music players added to Collection Room.
○ New collectibles integrated into Collection Room displays.
○ Enhanced visuals for Collection Room scenes and Collection Cabinet models; upgraded Level 2 Trophy Cabinet presentation.
○ Collection Room content now appears on your personal homepage.
○ Improved controller support for Collection Room navigation.
● Entry value changes: Brakkesh - Hard entry value: 430,000 (350k+80k) → 550,000; Space City - Hard entry value: 450,000 → 600,000.
● Entry restriction optimization: When gear tickets don't meet operation requirements, you'll now get a clear warning that entry isn't possible.
● Firing Range optimization: Training dummies can now be set to use all equipment; equipment settings, dummy configurations, and weapon ammo settings are now saved between sessions.
● Gear Ticket Updates:
○ Elite Gear Ticket: Value increased from 400,000 to 550,000; active refresh cost reduced from 20,000 to 10,000.
○ New Spec Ops Gear Ticket: Value 780,000; active refresh cost 20,000; 5-ticket limit (excess automatically dismantled for 200,000 Tekniq Alloys).
○ New Custom Gear Ticket: Available through events and seasonal missions; some have expiration dates—unused tickets convert to equivalent Tekniq Alloys via mail.
○ Optimized weapon loadouts for some gear ticket presets.
○ Clarified difficulty levels and map access for tickets of different tiers.
● Supply Station changes: 5.45x39mm BT ammo recipe now requires: Ahsarah Glamour Hookah×3 and Antler Wall Decoration×6.
● Supply Station limited items: .338 Lapua Mag AP ammo now exchanges in 10-round batches with increased spawn rate (total availability unchanged).
● Black Site Workshop Updates:
○ 5.45x39mm BT ammo×180: Now requires Intermediate Ammo Production Parts x2 and Angle Grinder x2.
○ 5.45x39mm BS ammo×120: Now requires Premium Fuel x2 and Electric Breaching Hammer x2.
○ M14 Marksman Rifle: Now requires Tool Kit x1, Firearm Parts x3, High-precision Digital Caliper x2, Wood Board x3.
○ Level 4 ballistic vest & helmet production: Limited-time acceleration event ended; production times back to normal.
○ Pharmacy additions: New recipes for M2 Muscle Injector, Perception Booster, and Stamina Booster.
● Reference price algorithm optimization: Improved item reference pricing. Gear and Miscellaneous item prices will better reflect actual purchase costs.
● Colorful material optimization: Enhanced material rendering for Colorful HackEgg and Colorful K Ring.
Weapon Balance and OptimizationAll Modes
● M250 General Machine Gun: Base Control changed from 45 to 40.
● QJB201 General Machine Gun: Base Handling changed from 45 to 50; Control changed from 46 to 52; significantly reduced horizontal recoil.
● AKM Performance Barrel: Improved quick-stop mechanics—recoil contraction now starts immediately upon releasing the movement keys, instead of waiting for complete stop; releasing movement keys mid-air also now triggers contraction.
● Burst Mode: Enhanced recoil recovery mechanics for better firing feel.
● Reload optimization: Fixed sync issues between reload animations and ammo capacity loading for certain weapons.
● .357 Revolver: Improved firing performance when using high-magnification scopes.
Warfare
● QCQ171 Submachine Gun: Base damage: 26 → 25
● SR-25 Marksman Rifle:
○ SR-25 Instant Short Barrel: Base damage: 35 → 50; Damage Falloff: 90m: 0.85x → 30m/50m: 0.7x/0.6x.
● R93 Sniper Rifle: Base damage: 74 → 100; Damage Falloff: 55m: 0.7x → 0m/30m/60m: 0.8x/1x/0.6x; limb damage multiplier: 1 → 0.9.
● Compound Bow: Arrow velocity: 200 m/s → 300 m/s; ammo capacity: 28 → 50.
○ Compound Bow Light Limb: Removed aim spread penalty.
● Fixed Machine Gun: Significantly improved Control.
● Fixed Weapons: Adjusted defense rating to match Heavy Vehicle defense levels.
● Assault Class Weapon Selection: Added the KC-17 Assault Rifle.
● Practical Suppressor: Control: 0 → 4.
● PBS Russian Suppressor: Handling: -8 → -4; Sound Suppression: Low → Strong.
● AK Bravefire Suppressor: Handling: -6 → -4; Control: 0 → 2.
● Russian SMG Precision Suppressor: Hip Fire Accuracy: 0 → 8; Stability: -2 → 0.
● M7 Practical Suppressor: Handling: -6 → -4; Stability: 0 → 2; Sound Suppression: Weak → Strong.
● Whisper Tactical Suppressor: Hip Fire Accuracy: 0 → -4; Control: 5 → 6; Handling: -3 → -6; Stability: -3 → 4.
● SMG Echo Suppressor: Control: 7 → 4; Handling: -6 → -4; Stability: -2 → 2; Hip Fire Accuracy: -8 → -4.
● Advanced Multi-Caliber Suppressor: Enhanced horizontal recoil reduction and stability effects; Range bonus: 0 → +9%; Sound Suppression: Weak → Strong.
● SR-3M Stealth Suppressor: Control: 7 → 4; Handling: -4 → -3; Stability: -2 → 2; Hip Fire Accuracy: -8 → 0.
Operations
● Penetration mechanics: Arrows and level 0 ammo now feature hand-to-chest penetration—attacks from certain angles will hit hands first (with damage falloff), then deal secondary damage to the chest.
● Ammo icons: Enhanced icons for 7.62x54R and 7.62x51mm calibers.
● MP7 Submachine Gun: Reduced hip fire spread for the first 8 shots; increased rounds needed to reach maximum spread.
● M250 General Machine Gun:
○ M250 Titanium Long Barrel: Abdomen damage multiplier: 0.7 → 0.9.
● QJB201 General Machine Gun: Improved Control stat benefits.
○ QJB201 Newtype Rapid Gas Block: Removed Control penalty.
○ QJB201 Newtype Fang Short Barrel: Handling: 8 → 4, Stability: -6 → -2; Added reduced Trigger delay function.
● M4A1 Assault Rifle: Base damage: 29 → 31; Armor Penetration: 32 → 33; improved Control stat benefits.
● SKS Marksman Rifle: Base damage: 44 → 48; Armor Penetration: 42 → 49.
● SR-25 Marksman Rifle: Base range: 90m → 60m.
○ SR-25 Nova Ultra-Long Barrel: Range: 90m → 60m; Muzzle Velocity: 715 m/s → 900 m/s; Control: 9 → 4.
○ SR-25 Zephyr Long Barrel: Range: 90m → 60m; Muzzle Velocity: 649 m/s → 750 m/s; Control: 5 → 0.
○ SR-25 Instant Short Barrel: Base damage: 50 → 55; Muzzle Velocity: 550 m/s → 625 m/s; Fire Rate: 364 RPM → 448 RPM; Damage Falloff: 60m: 0.85x → 50m/80m: 0.85x/0.7x; Control: 4 → 0; Handling: 8 → 0; Stability: -6 → 0; Hip Fire Accuracy: 8 → 0.
● Compound Bow: Enhanced damage against enemy soldiers; limb damage multiplier: 0.45 → 0.56; arrow velocity: 200 m/s → 300 m/s.
○ Compound Bow Light Limb: Removed aim spread penalty.
● Dragon's Breath: Luna's Enemy Analysis now has a cooldown; Dragon's Breath burn damage no longer continuously reveals enemy positions; improved burn damage display on the damage results screen.
Operator Balance Adjustments
Operator - Hackclaw
As operators gain combat experience, Hackclaw's Flash Drone and Data Knife are becoming less effective in battle. We're raising Hackclaw's skill ceiling, allowing her to provide stronger intel gathering and tracking abilities through tactical reasoning and prediction.
All Modes
● Data Knife: Sound transmission distance: 60m → 30m; hack activation delay: 2s → 0.1s, with a visible line connecting to the hacked target; hitting an enemy reveals their position and nearby enemies for 3 seconds.
● Flash Drone: Reduced drone model size, requiring higher precision to destroy.
Warfare
● Data Knife: Killing enemy operators instantly replenishes 1 knife.
Operations
● Data Knife: Killing enemy soldiers reduces cooldown by 70%; killing enemy operators reduces cooldown by 90%; non-operator targets no longer provide hack feedback.
● Flash Drone: Increased flash coverage area to block more of the field of view; cooldown: 60s → 45s; flash delay after warning: 0.5s → 0.45s.
● Signal Decoder: Scan count: 2 → 4; duration: 12s → 24s; cooldown: 120s → 90s.
Operator - Tempest
Since joining the roster, Tempest hasn't demonstrated the same breakthrough potential and mobility as other Assault operators. We're expanding the Emergency Evasion Device's range to give her more offensive freedom, and boosting Drill Charge's range and control duration to improve their breakthrough capabilities, bringing Tempest's combat effectiveness in line with other Assault operators.
All Modes
● Emergency Evasion Device: Maximum movement distance: 45m → 100m; duration: 20s → 25s.
● Combat Roll: Enhanced obstacle-crossing performance;
● Drill Charge: Disarm time after hit: 2s → 3s; effective range: 8m → 10m.
● Auxiliary Surge Spine: Cooldown: 8s → 5s.
Warfare
● Emergency Evasion Device: Temporary HP during emergency evasion: 50 → 100; removed post-activation recovery animation.
Operations
● Emergency Evasion Device: Cooldown: 120s → 90s; self-revive time when downed: 15s → 10s.
Operator - Nox
We've given Nox the ability to respawn at any friendly beacon in Warfare, allowing for more diverse infiltration tactics.
Warfare
● New ability: Can redeploy at any friendly faction respawn beacon without using beacon durability. Each deployment triggers a 60-second cooldown.
Operator - Toxik
We found that Toxik's Dragonfly Swarm Drone lacked suppression power in Warfare, so we're boosting its lethality and will continue monitoring its performance.
All Modes
● Adrenaline: Reduced heartbeat background sound duration: 25s → 10s.
Warfare:
● Dragonfly Swarm Drone: Maximum HP drain rate: 7.5/s → 30/s.
Operator - Stinger
As Stinger's core sustain ability, the Hive-Tech Pistol was ineffective in early-game situations. We added one starting ammo in the last mid-season update to handle early-game emergencies, and we're improving it further in this update.
Operations
● Hive-Tech Pistol: The initial 1 ammo round now starts chambered—no reload required.
Operator - Uluru
We found that Uluru's burn rounds were overpowered in confined spaces, so we're making damage adjustments across both modes.
Warfare
● Incendiary Grenade: Peak burn damage further reduced: 16 → 14.
Operations:
● Incendiary Grenade: Peak burn damage: 20 → 16.
● Loitering Munition: Power consumption during acceleration: 3x → 2x; Loitering Munitions can now travel much farther when accelerating.
Operator - Sineva
We reduced Sineva's EOD Set explosive resistance in Operations. Sineva now needs better ballistic vest protection to survive high-damage explosives. Additionally, the Grapple Gun’s cooldown has been increased to raise the cost of mistakes.
All Modes
● EOD Set: Slightly improved shield sync speed for orientation in third-person view; increased blast shield thickness to prevent some penetration hits.
● Grapple Gun: When dragging an enemy, it now interrupts ongoing melee swings.
Operations
● EOD Set: Explosive damage reduction: 50% → 35%.
● Grapple Gun: Cooldown: 25s → 35s.
Other Improvements:
1; Optimized Hackclaw decoder tracking: Improved track line navigation to reduce disappearing lines and wall clipping on uneven terrain; When Hackclaw has line of sight to enemies, track lines connect straight to the target;
2; Optimized Hackclaw Flash Drone targeting: When Hackclaw's reticle hovers over the yellow line, throwing the flash in any direction will activate yellow-line tracking;
3; Better Flash Drone enemy detection: Reduced failed flash warning instances;
4; Smoother Tempest Roll mechanics: Improved ending speed and jump transition for better control;
5; Fixed Luna's Volt Arrow bounce bug: Resolved occasional double-bounce issues in certain areas;
6. Luna's Volt Arrow display update: When equipped, bounce is disabled by default and bounce status is clearly shown.
Bug Fixes & Optimizations● Fixed exploitable positions in Zero Dam;
● Fixed occasional audio cutouts for gunfire in Warfare;
● Fixed missing attachments for G17, AWM, R93, SVD, and AK-12 in Warfare;
● Fixed incorrect PC K416 hip fire recoil and recoil trajectory display;
● Fixed occasional damage calculation errors in Warfare;
● Fixed Red Laser-Light Combo attribute malfunction when activated in Warfare;
● Fixed vehicles occasionally teleporting in place;
● Fixed abnormal vehicle shaking when viewed from a distance;
● Fixed missing lock-on warnings when vehicles are targeted by smart missiles and artillery.
System Configuration
That's a wrap on this announcement!
Thanks for answering the call, Operators! See you on the battlefield in Ahsarah!
Happy gaming!
Delta Force Team
