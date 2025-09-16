Thank you playtesters! Your feedback has been quite helpful!



We have updated the following in this patch:

- Appeasing grim now shows the game difficulty text correctly when using soul cards

- Crafting station overhaul - Cards in hand now pop up when you select an item to craft (easier to find cards to use)

- Selected item to craft stays the same when closing the crafting window so when you re-open its still there



Thank you!