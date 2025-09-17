Hey everyone!

Lord Ambermaze has finally escaped the maze of development and is now available on Steam. Join Zeyn on an extraordinary adventure through a world of living vegetables, giant insects, and other unimaginable creatures.



To celebrate the release, we’ve set a 10% discount on the game for two weeks — don’t miss the chance to grab it at a great price.

And remember: if you played the demo version, your saves won’t turn into a pumpkin — they will transfer into the full game, so after purchasing you can continue right where you left off.

By the way, if you want not only the game but also our beautiful artbook and OST, don’t miss the gorgeous bundle with 10% off!

Buy Lord Ambermaze Deluxe Bundle

And if you’re interested in other turn-based games from our friends, it’s even better to grab them all with a 20% discount.

Buy One Turn at a Time Bundle

Play, share your impressions, and don’t forget to leave a review of the game.

Thank you for being with us on this journey.

Welcome to Lord Ambermaze!



