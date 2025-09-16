In this update, our players gained initial access to our Virtual Geometry and Virtual Texture software technologies. Thanks to these innovative optimization techniques, significant performance improvements were achieved, resulting in a much more stable gaming experience. Furthermore, these software technologies will continue to be developed in future updates, enabling the addition of more realistic lighting alongside even higher performance.



Essentially, the Virtual Geometry (commonly known as Nanite) and Realtime GI (commonly known as Lumen) technologies were written from scratch specifically for the Unity game engine and integrated into Quinfall. With this update, 60% of the game has been migrated to these systems. We will soon reach 100%.





Performance & Graphics

Major optimization work completed. Systems with CPU bottlenecks now experience a 40–90% FPS increase. Additional 30–50% FPS gains are expected soon after GPU optimizations.

Global lighting adjustments made (work ongoing).

Fixed several visual errors detected in the beta channel.

Beta client shader corrections applied.

Adjustments made to vegetation.

Fixed minimap UI display issue in the beta channel.

Fixed set bonuses not applying on bags and weapons.

Fixed talisman bonuses incorrectly applying to non-equipment items.

Corrected outdated “G-level” indicators in arena invites, board tasks, etc.

Fixed UI errors in multiple places.

Fixed minimap rendering bug in the beta channel.

Fixed issue with rotten crops not being collectible.



Gameplay & Balance

Alchemy station: HP/MP potion crafting level requirements reduced; effects doubled.

Adjustments to alchemy and cooking material requirements.

Several alchemy potion effects and durations modified.

Adjustments to engineering recipes.

Adjustments to smelting station recipes.

Prismite drop rate increased by 75%.

Gathering, farming, and livestock product drop rates adjusted to match new material needs.

Clans: Creation fee updated to 12m silver.

Construction: Durability of built structures increased 10x.

Blue shrines: Defensive tools can now attack here as well.

Ready-made potion drops removed from creatures.

Party members now receive full EXP and shared rewards without division.

Clan war respawn timer reduced from 20s → 10s.

Bees’ maintenance time increased from 8/16h → 12/24h.

Workbenches cannot be removed if talismans or power stones are inside.

Beehives cannot be removed if they contain harvested products.

CH4: Players outside party/clan/alliance can no longer revive others.

Kraken Boss: Character attacks no longer deal damage—only cannonballs can.

Ships: Crafting stations disabled onboard.

Fishing bait can now be used directly for fishing.

Dungeon chests are now party-member exclusive.

New costumes added to the game.



System & Technical

Beta channel closed. Players should now log in through the main channel.,

Export command added: typing /resource_export in chat saves required data (JSON & PNG) into C:\\Q_item_kaynak_db. Data includes item sources for community Wiki/guide preparation. Clan war times, boss schedules, and other live server data will soon be available via Firebase DB for API support.



Localization