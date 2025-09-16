 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20004297
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum.

The Steam Link for Meta Quest FAQ page is available here.

Anyone can opt into the SteamVR Beta.

SteamVR:

  • Fix desktop settings showing a completely black screen (under error reporting conditions).

  • Improved error reporting

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20004297
Windows OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
Linux OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
Windows Linux OpenVR Content Depot 250824
