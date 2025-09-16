A wild patch appears. Lion Quest version 1.6.7 includes the following:

New resolution options

The internal system that determines which resolutions are available and swaps between them has been re-written to resolve a multitude of small bugs and annoyances. This means:

Support for windowed resolutions greater than 1080p and additional fullscreen resolutions too. The availability of these is set dynamically based on the screen size (so on a 1080p monitor the selector maxes out at 1080x1920px and you don't see UHD, 4K etc.).

There's a new lookup that sets the default fullscreen resolution when the game first launches. It's specifically now able to set the correct default resolution on monitors greater than 1080p.

Swapping to and from fullscreen using the dropdown in the Animal Maker now uses the same logic as the rest of the game, meaning the same windowed and fullscreen resolutions set in the game options are used here too and there's no longer a weird bug where the windowed screen would resize when leaving the Animal Maker under certain circumstances.

Swapping fullscreen from the pause menu outside of the level select no longer un-pauses the game

The graphics config. screen in the game options now includes a dedicated vSync toggle that can be used to turn off vSync if required (previously it was just always on).

Some Animal Maker fixes:

Fixed an issue where the cursor would vanish if re-entering fullscreen from the Animal Maker when using a controller.

Fix for tooltips going a bit rogue under certain conditions where the mouse input and controller input were in conflict with each other.

Tooltips are no longer covered by the Animal Maker grid. This was not noticeable on standard 16:9 monitors but was present at reduced width aspect ratios such as 16:10.

And some miscellaneous stuff:

Fixed an issue where the menu triangle would move at inconsistent speeds

Fixed an issue where the walk SFX for AI characters could play when the game was paused in Lion Quest VS

Some code refactoring, various optimisations and engine upgrade.

In other news...

Dracula's Cave now has its own dedicated Steam publisher page. The full range of games and software I've released can be found in one convenient location.

I'm also working on something new that will hopefully be announced in the next few months. The best way to stay up to date with this VERY EXCITING PROJECT is to join the Dracula's Cave mailing list:

Join the mailing list

Whilst you're still here...

Here's Nougat the Dog, a new character you can use with the Animal Maker.

00000000000000000000000000000000000010510510210210200010210200010510510510210209410509410210510510510510510509810509800010510510510510509309309309300010510510510510509309309809300010510510510510510509309309300000010510510510510510710710500000000010500000000000000010500000000009000000000000000009000016915801

To use this code, select ANIMAL MAKER from the pause menu whilst on the level select. Copy the code to the clipboard and then select the EDIT dropdown in the top left of the screen and PASTE CODE.