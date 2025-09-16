Hey Cyborgs!

A brand new QANGA update is here! 🎉

This version brings a lot of new content: a new city, a brand new starting point for Cyborgs, two new ships, police units already deployed in the game, and more than 60 new construction pieces. Among other things.

We decided to split this update into two phases. The new police system, which was originally planned to be part of this release, will arrive a bit later so we can fine-tune it to meet our expectations. In the meantime, you can already encounter police units in the world and see them in action.

What's New

Awakening Center

A brand new building now stands near the Relay Tower: the Awakening Center.

This is where new Cyborgs will begin their journey. The tutorial mission is not available yet but is already well advanced. It will be added in a future update and will allow you to:

Discover your new body and your first upgrade modules

Activate your drone and learn how to use it

Meet Tona, one of the key characters in the story

This setup lays the groundwork for a much more narrative and immersive introduction.

But for now, you can already visit the building that will host this new introduction.

Djibouti City

Not far from this same Relay Tower, a new city has just emerged. Djibouti City will be the true starting point of the adventure for new Cyborgs.

We are still working on the overall atmosphere, but our goal is to make it a village protected from the Sanglines by the police, a safe place where players can rest, trade, and prepare before heading out on missions, with everything you would expect from such a place: shops, medical center, armory, delivery points, and more.

With the mission system currently in development, Djibouti City will gradually become the heart of progression and new quests. This new system will significantly transform the overall experience in the coming months.

How about a quick guided tour?

New Ships and Vehicles

Two new ships are arriving:

Lavrik, with its police variant

Orizaune, a lighter and more agile model

On the ground side, the Melrose car also gets its police variant.

First Deployed Police Units

Even though the full police system is not active yet, you can already encounter and interact with the new units:

Police Cyborgs

Autonomous units

Drones

Patrol ships

You can even get inside police vehicles, turn on the lights and blast the sirens! We will share more details about the full police system (and wanted levels) in an upcoming post.

Construction - New IronDee Collection

A huge addition for construction with more than 60 new pieces!

A brand new collection, IronDee, is now available alongside the existing ICLabs collection. Perfect for creating even more unique and stylish bases.

We also took the opportunity to add the "Zoop" mode, a system that lets you place several elements in a row with a single action, perfect for building a wall or aligning several floors quickly. You can select the mode with the default "G" key, with three options:

Single (one piece placed)

H Zoop (horizontal Zoop)

V Zoop (vertical Zoop)

Radios

Fixed radios have been placed in the world, for now in Finistère and Djibouti City. They broadcast QANGA music. Can you find them all?

Visual Tram Overhaul

The trams have been visually reworked to better fit the game's atmosphere.

Gameplay Improvements

Zoop Mode Added : allows you to place multiple building elements in a single click.

Snap Only and Free Only Modes Added : gives you more precise control over element placement.

New Building Pieces : several new base, lighting, and decorative pieces are now available.

Police Vehicle Siren System : includes sounds, flashing lights, and malfunction effects when the vehicle is damaged.

Bomb Improvements: detonation now takes terrain height into account, preventing bombs from passing through the ground when players are too far away.

World and Level Design

Djibouti City and Refuel Tower : complete overhaul of materials and level design.

Refuel Tower Surroundings : first level design updates now visible around the towers.

WorldScape Material Fix: improved shadow rendering with normal maps.

Optimizations and Performance

FSR Update : upgraded from FSR3 to FSR4, removing high-speed ghosting artifacts and improving performance with Frame Generation enabled.

Server Performance Improvements : added a robust backup system.

Ship Collision Optimization : smoother gameplay and reduced slowdowns.

Unnecessary Logs Reduced : major cleanup of console warnings.

Hovercraft Smoke Effect: now looks more realistic and is better optimized.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Icons in several interfaces.

FSR Fix : resolved speed-related glitches.

Crash Fixes : Projectile destruction Interface (text animations) Blueprints related to vehicles, minimap, and animations (division by zero errors)

Memory Leaks Fixed : two timer-related memory leaks have been resolved.

Overall Stability Improvements across many systems.

That's all for today! We hope you enjoy this update. It may be smaller than what we initially planned, but that just means some really exciting things are still to come.

We can’t wait to tell you more very soon, especially about the police system, which will bring a lot of life to QANGA’s world, and the new missions, which will mark a real turning point in how you approach the game’s story and lore.

In the meantime, feel free to join us on Discord and share your suggestions and feedback. We always love talking with you!