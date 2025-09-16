English##########Content################[The Dolovian Camp]Added random warriors walking around the camp. (They are more like decorations with very limited interaction.)[Cooking]New Recipe: Ice Berry Soup ( Ice Berry + Water + Milk (Optional) + Salt (Optional) You will get the blessed version if you use holy water.)[Cooking]New Recipe: Ice Berry Kebab[Wiki]Updated the cooking page.简体中文##########Content################【多洛维营地】加入了一些可能随机出现的在营地中移动的战士。（基本上是装饰物，只有很少的交互。）【料理】新配方：冰莓汤 （冰莓 + 水 + 牛奶（可选） + 盐 （可选）如果用圣水来进行料理会获得被祝福的版本）【料理】新配方：冰莓烤串【维基】更新了料理页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场