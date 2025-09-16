NEW:

- A EULA has been added to the game, please read this carefully as it contains some information regarding the game and continued service

- Work has begun on Chapter 4, I will slowly reveal the progress as we go! I will still focus on issues and hotfixes as they pop up and deploy minor content patches here and there - but please be aware that patch notes may be lighter from now on as I'll be working on this major patch in the back!

CHANGES:

- Anticheat has been upgraded severely once more to go along with the EULA

- You can now pick up fishing trinkets by just gliding over it with your fishing bobber

- The visuals of the alchemy cauldron have been updated

- The visuals of the flame orb aura have been updated

FIXED:

- An issue with seedbearing trees not dropping seeds properly has been resolved

- An issue with Edmund's zombies not being able to move has been resolved