 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Arena Breakout: Infinite skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 September 2025 Build 20003879 Edited 16 September 2025 – 18:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed the issue, where saving at the start of the night and subsequent reloading would cause any nightly guests to disappear, softlocking the game;
- Changed Japanese font to DotGothic (except for button prompts)
- Updated character atlas for Korean language, hopefully eliminating any missing symbols in Korean localization.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3180071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link