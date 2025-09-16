Defenders, the chill of autumn whispers through Dragonfall once more: our beloved Harvest Moon Festival has returned! This update also brings a balance pass to defenses and several quality of life improvements to keep your battles smoother and more enjoyable.

Farmer Tom and Event Consumables

Farmer Tom has returned to Dragonfall, bringing back his fresh goods at unbeatable prices. But he’s still facing a dilemma... his trusty scarecrow has gone missing! (yes, again). Lend him a hand and help reunite them during the Harvest Moon Festival.

He can be found in the Tavern and Town Hub, offering Harvest Bags once per day for 100 gold. Each bag contains a random festive treat with unique effects, ranging from boosts to health and speed, to explosive fruits, popcorn blasts, radish rockets, shockwaves, and even protective grain auras.

Scarecrow Pets

Scarecrows are back! Three variants return during the event:

Scarecrow Ghost – Rare drop from end-of-game reward chests.

Scarecrow – Available in the Emporium for 400 gems.

Gold Scarecrow – Available from the Black Market Dealer for 250 million gold.

All variants share the same ability: Call of Scarecrow, which summons a cursed scarecrow that confuses enemies for 10 seconds and makes them take 25% increased damage.

Balance Changes

Plasma Defense:

Reduced max range from 6250 to 4500.

Reduced the range scalar slightly from 0.825 to 0.8.

Increased Max Attack rate from 0.5 to 0.7.

Increased resource worth from 40 to 60.

Drone Defense System buff/bugfix:

Fixed Upgrade scalar to match all other 20 DU Defenses.

Increased Damage of Drone Overdrive rockets from 50% to 125%.

Drone Overdrive rockets now scale with upgrades.

Physical Wall:

Now Tagged as a Blockade.

Health increased by 10%.

Biometric Scanner:

Decreased Enhanced Scan damage vulnerability from 33% to 25%.

Harpys Perch:

Base Number of Pierces from 0 to 2.

Damage Scale per hit from 40% to 10%.

Volcano Buff

Increased Projectile volley amount from 3 to 4.

Dragon Nest Buff

Max Range 3500 to 4000.

Range scalar 0.55 to 0.70.

Oil Catapult Buff

Reduced DU from 40 to 30.

Matched Upgrade scalar to other 30 DU Defenses.

Fire Work Cannon Buff

Projectiles should not collide with the world.

Skeletal Archer Buff

10% Buff.

Flame Thrower

Damage rate increased from 0.25 to 0.33.

Storm Set

Lightning bolt Damage scaling from 500 to 750.

Reduced interval between procs from 10s to 8s.

Increased damage from 750 to 800.

Earth Set

Increased Health by 100.

Artillery Crab

Increased damage by 15%.

Increased AoE Radius from 450 to 500.

Jelly Fish

Increased Max Shots Per Target 3 to 4.

Increased max range from 5000 to 6500.

Water Sprite

Increased damage by 11%.

Sonic Bat

Damage scale per hit reduced by 50%.

Tower Damage Servo

Changed to % from flat number.

Tower Health Servo

Changed to % from flat number.

Celebration Canister

25% Buff.

Shadowflame Knife

46% HD to 190% HD.

Megashark Gun

Increased damage from 0.42 to 1.75.

Bone Glove

Increased damage from 60 to 300.

Lunar Portal Staff

Num Beams 1 to 10.

Increased damage from 225 to 3000.

Removed scaling number of Portals set to 10.

North Pole Polearm

Now takes into account hero boost and all other stat increases.

Demon Scythe Tome

Increased normal damage from 600 to 4000.

Increased charged damage from 1500 to 10000.

Ghastly Halberd

Ability Power to Hero Damage.

257.5 to 500%.

Now it can always spawn 3.

0.22 to 0.15 shots per second.

0.7 to 1.1 damage scalar.

The Last Word Axe

Hero Damage 9990 to Hero Damage % and increased 25%.

Meowmere Sword

145% AP to 2000%.

Glaive of the Storms Polearm

500% buff both lighting and rain damage.

Terra Blade

Damage from 87% to 200.

Bling-O-Midas

Increased damage from 85% to 250%.

10% damage buff.

Scorched Tome of Molten Brimstone

Normal damage from 530 to 4000.

Charged damage from 1350 to 10000.

Quality of Life Improvements:

Audio

Added audio hot swapping for Windows PC, no need to relaunch the game anymore.

Gameplay & Systems

Unified Ascension: no more 3 categories; one point pool spendable anywhere.

Consumables: "Open All" for stacks (Shards, Pet Boxes, Survival Boxes) with confirmation popup.

Inventory, Vault & Shops

Sell All: removed countdown; confirmation is instant (prompt still appears).

Vault sorting: added button to toggle Name ↔ Quantity; hotkey F (keyboard) / Y (controller) for Shard Vault sort mode.

showModQuality (Shift): Mod level text colorized in inventory. Dynamic item borders based on secondary-stat roll.

Etheria’s Forge: shows rolls remaining to reach 10/10; when capped, text turns green with "Guaranteed next roll is 10/10.".

Rerolling (Mods & Primary Stats)

Auto-accept higher rolls; auto-reject lower rolls; popups removed during the process.

At 10/10: reroll button is grayed out and a dialog explains you’re at the max roll.

Reroll UI now shows the result and whether it was kept or discarded.

UI & UX

Combat messages: Tower Destroyed is red; Tower Placed is green; Sold remains yellow.

Map (Simple View): "More" forced open to show new enemy descriptions.

Hero Picker: implemented hero sorting.

PC social: added — "Add Friend" button.

Added an indicator so players know they can scroll up and down in the chat window.

Controller & Platform

Controller fixes: Pet reroll materials now pull from Vault on controller/console. Fixed focus randomly jumping when selling items.



Bug Fixes

Fixed pet reroll materials not being pulled from vault on controller/console.

Fixed an issue on the controller where the focus would bounce back to a random square when selling items.

Fixed an issue where the Plasma Defense System would not attack again after being frozen/stunned.

Fixed Retry from Wave sometimes resulting in an unplayable game/lobby.

Incursion chaos 8 prime now show all maps instead of showing I-V-VII only.

Aerial Mastery is now usable on cyborg.

Tidal flow no longer activates when upgrading / selling / repairing / building towers.

Fixed swapping something from gear counting as swapping hero for swap chips.

Fixed dryad turning into corrupt counting as swapping hero for swap chips.

Miscellaneous

Doubled the drop rate of Ancient Armor on all Elemental Rumble difficulties.

The Enchantress NPC is temporarily unavailable in the Town and Private Tavern while she takes a short break. She’ll be back before you know it.

For Etheria!