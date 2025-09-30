Hey Turtle Fans!

Thank you for joining us on this journey! Your incredible support and feedback have kept us motivated to make TMNT: Splintered Fate the best game it can be. We’ve been working hard behind the scenes to deliver our biggest free update since launch, and it’s packed with surprises!

This Major Title Update introduces the brand-new Arcade Mode, a fresh game mode full of unpredictable challenge runs, the Hex and Flex system, new biomes, Wraith enemies, and endless fun. Even better, we’ll be rolling out more Arcade Mode updates soon, so stay tuned!

You’ll also discover a new storyline, “Pizza in Peril,” which unlocks a narrative arc tied directly into Arcade Mode. Head to the Turtle Lair and talk to Metalhead to kick things off!

The new storyline also brings Robotics Powers, offering exciting new ability combinations for all characters to experiment with in their runs.

And that’s not all: we’ve added over 100 improvements across the game, including visual upgrades, balance adjustments, bug fixes, and a fresh wave of polish.

NEW ENEMY TYPE: ASTRAL WRAITH

There are 4 variations and 3 elemental types of the Astral Wraith to encounter within Arcade Mode for a total of 12 combinations:

Check our website for the full patch notes

METALHEAD

Metalhead is our newest playable character, and he comes with all ranged attacks! He can be unlocked by purchasing the DLC and completing one run on your save.

ARTIFACTS

This release comes with one free Artifact in support of the Robotics Powers tree, and 5 new Artifacts as part of the Metalhead Character DLC. All are unlocked after owning one other Artifact and entering the Home Lair.

And this is just the beginning! We have many more exciting surprises down the line, stay tuned for more updates! 🗓️ Stay connected with us on the Super Evil Megacorp Discord, and follow along on Bluesky, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter to catch the latest news.