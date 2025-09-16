Hello, here’s the first major update for CROAK CAFE: FROM POND TO PLATE!!



QUALITY OF LIFE:

Trash Meter:

When the trash meter is full, it will display ‘Press SHIFT/LT’ with the corresponding icon.

Hold Icon:

The hold will display the F/RT icon and when hold is used, will disappear until it is empty again.



FEATURES:

Rotation:

You can now rotate ingredients to give you that bit more control of where you want them to go in your cooking station!

Lunch Rush:

Lunch Rush is a new combo being added to the game.

To achieve Lunch Rush, once a frog is served, a meter on the left will begin to descend, every customer served after resets the meter slightly and increases customer spawn times until you hit the LUNCH RUSH.

This spawns customers and for a period of 15 seconds, they will want any dish so serve them ANYTHING!



Give it a try and let me know what you think!



BUG FIXES:

Boss attacks carrying over to the next round.

Dialogue fixes during boss battle.

Fixed an issue where sometimes an ingredient that isn't from this round will appear.

Gamepad issues with icons next to patience

Ratio issues for some users



BALANCING;

Some minor balance fixes like with the ingredients so you don’t get a ton of the same ingredient in a row. I will be consistently working on this to provide the best balance with ingredients given and dishes needed so this will be ongoing over the coming weeks and looking into a new system that will help with this. Expect minor updates on this in the future.





KNOWN BUGS:

The cursed tomato that will sometimes get stuck in other ingredients. This is known and is being worked on

Ingredients sometimes being pushed out of the cooking station (spaghetti). This is known and is being worked on.



Lastly, thank you all again for playing the game, it means so much that you enjoy the game and it doesn’t stop here as I plan to add stuff in the future so stay tuned as I will be posting regularly as possible on things coming soon!

Ribbiting regards,

Owen



