📢 Update: New Playrooms Experience!

Hello everyone,

With this update, you can now experience the brand-new Playrooms!

Here’s what’s new:

General performance and stability improvements

The Pinkrooms puzzle has been replaced with a more atmosphere-fitting puzzle

A new obstacle has been added in Playrooms that you’ll need to overcome to progress

Fixed issues where the VHS setting could bug out in certain situations

We’re incredibly grateful for all the support you’ve given us from the very beginning. Without you, we wouldn’t have made it this far. If you encounter any issues, please let us know through comments, discussions, or our Discord—we’ll be happy to listen and work quickly to resolve them.

From now on, NextPhase will be focusing on our new fast-paced, terrifying true FPS project:

🎮 Backrooms: Rogue 0 – where you’ll have to escape from entities.

👉 Stay up to date on Rogue 0 by joining the dedicated Discord server!

Thank you for everything—it’s been an amazing journey!

