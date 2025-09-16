 Skip to content
16 September 2025 Build 20003432 Edited 16 September 2025 – 19:59:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch containing some bug fixes.

bug fixes:

  • fixed various bugs with achievements

The Android and iOS version will receive this patch in the coming days once it has been reviewed by Apple/Google.

If you encounter any problems after updating please let us know via e-mail:

wizard@swinfjord-games.com or on the steam community discussion board so we can help you and fix the problems as soon as possible. For any ideas or feedback you can also contact us.

we hope you enjoy the new patch!

Changed files in this update

